2016 eCybermission participants head to the National Capitol to visit their Congressional representatives. In all, 5,768 teams competed in this year’s eCybermission, engaging 23,323 students in hands-on, inquiry-based learning projects.

The 15th annual eCybermission, a U.S. Army sponsored, web-based science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition, culminates in a week-long National Judging and Educational Event (NJ&EE) here June 26-30.

Twenty-one teams of students from grades six through nine - approximately 80 students - and their team advisors, will represent five U.S. regions at the NJ&EE. Moving on from state and regional competitions, the teams are vying for up to $9,000 of U.S. Savings Bonds (matured value) for each winning team member.

The national finalists also received an all-expense paid trip to the National Capitol Region where they will tour the monuments in Washington, D.C., and meet their Congressional representatives.

Each team will present their projects to a panel of judges who will select the winning teams. They will also display their projects during a National STEM Showcase.

The teams will be escorted by Soldiers, scientists and engineers from the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command, the program managing agency on behalf of the Army Educational Outreach Program, who serve as student/team mentors.

In all, 5,768 teams competed in this year’s eCybermission, including 23,323 students in hands-on, inquiry-based learning projects that challenged them to formulate a solution to an identified community problem using scientific and engineering design best practices.

Led by an adult team advisor or teacher, students can consult and virtually engage with Army scientists and engineers as they complete their projects.

eCybermission challenges students to apply math and science to real world scenarios, pushing material beyond the classroom and encouraging community involvement. The program asks students to interact and network with the Department of Defense Science and Technology community, sharing their ideas and benefitting from the years of field experience of Army scientists and engineers.

The national finalists represent 16 states, with three teams coming from New York and two from Michigan. Other states represented are: Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Hawaii and Oregon.

The National Finalists are:

6th Grade – “Ozone” from George W. Hewlett High School, Hewlett, NY; “GreenHouse Gals” from Lisle, Ill.; “KCL” from Mirman School, Los Angeles, Calif.; “The Rejuvenators” from Science Rocks U, Levelland, Texas; and “Columbia Green” from Columbia Elementary School, Madison, Ala.

7th Grade – “Excel Coders” from Excel Academy Charter School, Arvada, Colo.; “Heatwave” from West Middle School, Andover, Mass.; “Prep Tigers!” from Charlotte Preparatory School, Charlotte, N.C.; “The Scientific 4” from Kings Junior High School, Kings Mills, Ohio; and “Lanikai Science Squad” from Kailua Intermediate School, Kailua, Hawaii.

8th Grade – “E Block Schoolyard Gnomes” from Campbell Hall, North Hollywood, Calif.; “Mooovers and Shakers” from Science Rocks U, Levelland, Texas; “Ozonators” from Falcon Cove Middle School, Weston, Fla.; “The Rising Tides” from Battery Park City School, New York, N.Y.; and “Whiz Kids” from Lake Linden-Hubbell School, Lake Linden, Mich.

9th Grade – “Algae Annihilators” from Ida Public School, Ida, Mich.; “Charger Fire” from Providence Day School, Charlotte, N.C.; “NanoTygers” from Taos Middle/High School, Taos, N.M.; “The Three Musketerretts” from STEM4Girls, Portland, Ore., and “The Cal Counters” from New York.

“Team Cybermaniacs” from Navy Elementary School, Fairfax, Va., is participating as a STEM-in-Action Grant Awardee. Also vying for a grant are: “The Three Musketerretts” from STEM4Girls, Portland, Ore., “Heatwave” from West Middle School, Andover, Mass.; “Columbia Green” from Columbia Elementary School, Madison, Ala.;, and “Lanikai Science Squad” from Kailua Intermediate School, Kailua, Hawaii.

Participants will post photos, videos and comments using the social media hashtag: #ecyber17

