WE Insure Group, Inc. Best Places to Work in Jacksonville, FL

WE Insure Group, Inc. Enjoy what you do.

WE Insure Group has consistently made the list of Jacksonville's Best Places to Work since 2013. The award is given based on outstanding companies whose policies, benefits, and practices are top level in the workplace. Winners are determined by data collected from surveys taken by each company's employees.

Founded in 2009 by CEO, Philip Visali, WE Insure Group, Inc. has grown tremendously through the states of Florida and Georgia by branding through billboards, radio and direct mail. WE Insure is exceeding their goals with brand recognition and the employees love being a part of the growth. Nick Dakuginow, VP of Service, explains why We Insure consistently makes the list of Best Places to Work. He explains "Enjoy what you do. If you enjoy what you do for work every single day, that's the place you want to be at. Morale is one of the biggest keys to an employee's happiness. A reminder of why they enjoy what WE do can do wonders for the team."

WE Insure Group, Inc focuses on going above and beyond to keep employee morale positive. The team believes if the employees are happy, they will deliver superior service to our clients.