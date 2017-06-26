ACE Award Winners

On Thursday, June 22, the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Meeting and Awards for Chamber Excellence (ACE) Luncheon. During the luncheon the Chamber recognized companies and individuals who demonstrated excellence, industry innovation and Chamber support throughout the year. The Chamber also recognized member milestone anniversaries, installed its new board members and heard from Mike Clarke, who shared how the Chamber supported him while he was launching Access National Bank.

Chairman, Charles Kapur, Vice President, Access National Bank is continuing as Chairman for a 2nd term. Charles spoke of the accomplishments of the past year, including a successful B2G Matchmaking Conference, large member retention numbers and continued growth and spoke of his goals for the coming year as being a leading chamber in innovation and technology.

Delegate Pat Herrity administered the oath of office to our incoming and second term Board members, who included:



Matt Brennan, Brennan & Waite, PLC

Mike Coogan, Leidos

Michael Delpierre, Conversion Pipeline

Kevin Krestch, Hyatt Regency Reston

John Dierdorff, Reston Hospital Center

Mike Franz, SOSi

Bruce Gemmill, John Marshall Bank

Leila Gordon, Reston Community Center

Kelly McSweeney, Google

Maggie Parker, Comstock

Laura Siko, Northern Virginia Community College

Mark Watts, CST Group CPA’s, PC

Each year, through the ACE presentation, the Chamber recognizes outstanding businesses, volunteers and committees that are leaders in their industry and make the Reston Chamber a successful place to do business. The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the winners of this year’s Awards for Chamber Excellence:

Committee of the Year: Ambassadors Committee

Small Business of the Year: Pinot’s Palette - Reston

Medium Business of the Year: Not Your Average Joe’s - Reston

Large Business of the Year: Leidos

Member of the Year: Kevin Taylor, Communicate By Design

New Member of the Year: Jennifer Rhodes, Tagence

Volunteer of the Year: Dave and JoAnne Adams, Dave & JoAnne Adams Group – Coldwell Banker

Residential Brokerage



President’s Award: Michael Delpierre, Conversion Pipeline

Pinnacle Award: Angela Inzerillo, Impact Business Solutions

ABOUT THE GREATER RESTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst for business growth and entrepreneurship by providing quality programs, education, connections and advocacy for our members and organizations in Western Fairfax and the Dulles Corridor. Learn more at http://www.RestonChamber.org.