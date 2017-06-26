Pai Technology Introduces Coding Robot at ISTE 2017

With Augie, we hope to make it easier for schools to integrate STEAM into their curriculums, so that students can gain tech skills early on and broaden their sense of wonder.

Pai Technology, providers of engaging STEAM products using augmented reality for PreK-6 classrooms, announced at the International Society of Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference the debut of Augie, a robot that pairs coding with augmented reality. Augie gives students the opportunity to learn code through constructive, hands-on classroom play.

“I was looking for a way for visual, auditory, kinesthetic and tactile learners to learn collectively in the classroom, and found that Augie has been able to cater to all learning levels,” Swati Mehta, early childhood teacher at Wolfe Street Academy said. “With Augie, my students have real-life experiences that extend their ability to understand multiple facets of coding.”

Designed for early childhood and elementary grade students, Augie blends research from child development experts with the latest technology. With Augie, students quickly discover how to code by controlling a range of the robot’s movements, and can use the video function to record their own sounds and movies.

Each level of Augie is accompanied by video animation. Students first learn about the programming task and then follow its guidance to write a programming sequence. By executing the right commands, students succeed and move on to the next level. In addition, students have the option to enter the free play-programming screen. Here, students can use what they learned in the classroom to write their own sequence and unlock more advanced programming language.

“Sixty-five percent of today’s students will enter jobs that don’t exist yet,” Amy Braun, director of U.S. marketing for Pai Technology said. “With Augie, we hope to make it easier for schools to integrate STEAM into their curriculums, so that students can gain tech skills early on and broaden their sense of wonder.”

For more information about Augie and Pai Technology, visit http://www.edu.pai.technology/

About Pai Technology Education

Pai Technology, providers of engaging STEAM products using augmented reality for PreK-6 classrooms, combines the latest advancements in edtech with research to make innovative educational products. Technology that excels in pairing students’ development with technology, science and art, Pai Technology’s products strengthen the imagination, encourage problem solving and promote critical thinking. Learn more at http://www.edu.pai.technology/ and follow Pai Technology on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

