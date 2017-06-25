Updated Handeholder Tablet Hand Strap Debuts at 2017 HITEC Conference

The New Handeholder “With the influx of two-in-ones out there, coupled with a still robust tablet market, we thought it time to add improvements we knew could provide increased benefit to users.” Mike Burns - President

Handeholder Products, Inc., an industry leader in tablet and mobile payment device holding solutions, has announced the release of an updated version of their signature product – the new Handeholder™ (http://www.handeholder.com/handeholder_V2.html). It will be unveiled at their exhibit booth, #2326, at Toronto’s HITEC Conference running June 26th to the 29th.

From its humble beginnings in 2010, the Handeholder tablet hand strap has been an indispensable and innovative holding accessory. Simplicity, dependability, and comfort have always been the crucial components in its choice of design and construction materials, but nevertheless, the time came to give it an update.

“We’ve honestly been considering an update of the Handeholder for years, but it never seemed to be the right time,” said Mike Burns, President, Handeholder Products, Inc., “With the influx of two-in-ones out there, coupled with a still robust tablet market, we thought it time to add improvements we knew could provide increased benefit to users.”

What is Changed

With the release of the updated Handeholder, all the important features of the first tablet hand holder remain, but now with a more modern and economical design that makes it an even more crucial piece of go anywhere tablet gear. Some things didn’t need to be changed, including the 360-degree rotation, comfortable and secure neoprene strap, and the use of secure Dual Lock™ attachment rings to connect to the tablet or other device.

Notable improvements include more modern styling, increased ergonomic design that lets a hand fit better within the strap, and a slight increase in height to enable the fingers to more naturally rest while using a device. An added benefit of this raised height is that the Handeholder can now also be used as a secure hand grip, for those quick grab-and-go needs. The existing Consumer and Industrial Handeholder models are still available for purchase, while stock remains, for users interested in the classic style.

“The original versions aren’t going away immediately, of course,” said Neal Glazebrook, Director of Operations, Handeholder Products, Inc. “But, our focus will be on moving forward with the new version as the sole Handeholder once that remaining supply is used up. Naturally, we will continue to offer spare connection rings for sale for the past Handeholder models indefinitely should users need replacements for past purchases.”

Price and Availability

The new Handeholder will be available mid-July, retail individually at $29.99, and be available in discounted multi-unit bundles also. It can be found online exclusively through the Handeholder website store (http://www.handeholder.com/handeholder.html), or by calling 734.665.7052.

Additional Handeholder attachment rings are available for purchase to allow the hand strap device to move from item to item easily without losing any of its secure tablet bonding hold. Future accessories are already in progress to further extend the use of the tablet-mounted Handeholder in either home, work, or on-the-go settings.

About Handeholder Products, Inc.

Handeholder Products, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that provides their signature Handeholder tablet hand strap device and various associated accessories for both consumer and business customers. In addition, the company specializes in providing holding solutions for mobile Point-of-Sale payment devices to small and large companies through their Mozee™ line of products.