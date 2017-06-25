Blue Lake Power Biomass Plant to Restart

Blue Lake Power LLC announces its plans to restart its 12 MW biomass plant located in Blue Lake, CA (10 miles from Eureka) in July 2017. The facility is a biomass power-generation unit designed to burn wood, create steam and operate a turbine to generate electrical power. The power will be sold into the power grid in Northern California.

Blue Lake Power LLC is presently working to secure short and long-term supplies of high-quality fuel for ongoing operations. An immediate and continuing need for fuel exists at the Blue Lake facility. Under its operating permit, the plant may burn fuel consisting of untreated wood including sawmill hog fuel, shavings, bark, branches, cull logs, tree tops, off-spec and waste lumber, skids, yard waste, walnut shells, similar woody agricultural waste, shredded lumber, woody materials from hazardous forest areas, etc. The facility may not accept treated or painted materials.

The facility requires approximately 175 highway loaded chip vans of fuel per week. Blue Lake Power would like to deal in multiple truckload quantities of material. Rail unloading is not available. Deliveries may be possible to a remote site that is being developed by Blue Lake Power. Cull logs and chunks of unground wood are also acceptable.

The price paid, for any potential fuel purchased is dependent on a number of factors and can be negotiated between the parties. Payment terms are also negotiable. The price and terms will be competitive with the existing market.

Blue Lake Power would appreciate the opportunity to discuss the purchase of qualifying fuel from any party in possession of or authorized to sell a present supply or long-term source of such fuel. Calls from brokers are welcomed.

Please call Mr. Mike Dedmore, Plant Manager at 707-362-6175 or Glenn Zane (530-515-7007), authorized agent for Blue Lake Power LLC, to discuss this opportunity.

Please forward this information to any potentially interested party.