Lumeta Corporation, the authority on providing cyber situational awareness for rapid security response, today unveiled a new brand platform communicating the company’s mission to help customers “Detect With a Higher Sense,” by eliminating blind spots in network, endpoint and cloud infrastructure, identifying changes and network anomalies in real-time and improving the responsiveness of network and security teams to detect and remediate threats. The new brand strategy reflects Lumeta’s commitment to offering a platform that provides an unmatched level of visibility and real-time network context with applied security intelligence to prevent breaches.

The company’s flagship product, Lumeta ESI, has relaunched as Lumeta Spectre and the company will demonstrate the unique capabilities of the platform at Cisco Live this week in Las Vegas. Lumeta Spectre is the only solution to provide true real-time cyber situational awareness purpose-built to eliminate gaps in visibility and security monitoring of today’s dynamic network and virtual infrastructure to prevent threat actors from compromising enterprise systems.

“The evolution of our brand identity underscores our commitment to and focus on helping customers secure every aspect of their network,” said Pat Donnellan, chief executive officer of Lumeta. “Lumeta Spectre, along with a vibrant ecosystem of integration partners, provides a much more comprehensive security solution stack that enables security and network teams to more quickly identify and remediate threats with a unique end-to-end understanding of endpoint, cloud and network infrastructure in real-time.”

Lumeta’s customers – including many of the largest global financial services, government organizations, healthcare providers, consumer product companies and entertainment companies – are using Lumeta Spectre to fill that visibility gap and eliminate blind spots in order to better protect today’s dynamic infrastructure against attacks.

The company unveiled its new brand platform at this week’s Cisco Live in Las Vegas. At the event, Lumeta will present three sessions:



“Eliminating Network and Endpoint Security Blind Spots in Hybrid Cloud Environments,” Monday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. PST— presented by Joe Sorial, VP, Product Management, Lumeta Corporation

“Eliminating Today's Network and Endpoint Blind Spots in Preventing Breaches,” Tuesday, June 27 at 11:45 a.m. PST – presented by Sanjay Raja, CMO, Lumeta Corporation

“Revealing Endpoint and Network Vulnerabilities Enabling Successful Ransomware,” Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. PST – presented by Sanjay Raja, CMO, Lumeta Corporation

Lumeta will be demonstrating its cyber situational awareness platform, Lumeta Spectre, at booth #2640.

ABOUT LUMETA

Lumeta delivers real-time cyber situational awareness that quickly and effectively identifies and remediates threats before a breach impacts an organization. Lumeta’s cyber situational awareness platform, ESI, reduces the risk to companies by streamlining network response and change, and adding security intelligence to dynamic network elements, endpoints, virtual machines, cloud-based infrastructure, policies and segmentation changes. Lumeta complements and optimizes existing network and security product investments by feeding them accurate, comprehensive network intelligence. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Lumeta has operations and clients throughout the world. Visit us at http://www.Lumeta.com or follow us on Twitter at @Lumeta.