Renaissance®, the leader in K-12 learning analytics, is proud to announce the launch of Renaissance Flow 360™, an innovative solution designed to make assessment-driven personalized learning a reality. The program, which was recently announced as a CODiE Award finalist in two categories (Best Cross-Curricular Solution and Best Learning Relationship Management Solution), completed a year-long early adopter initiative, culminating in several successful implementations of Renaissance Flow 360 in districts across the United States.

In addition to the early adopter implementations, Renaissance has recently collaborated with the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) on an implementation of Renaissance Flow 360. Juan Cabrera, superintendent of El Paso Independent School District, says Renaissance Flow 360 is the next step his district is taking on the path to creating an active learning environment for each of the district’s 60,000 students.

“We initially adopted the Renaissance Star 360® assessment program district-wide to track and document our student growth and achievement data over time,” Cabrera says. “The implementation of Renaissance Flow 360 signals a continuation of this journey. We know that in order for our students to be successful, they need to be fully engaged in their learning and this program will create the kind of personalized learning that not only leads to improved student engagement, but to educational outcomes to match this expectation.”

Renaissance Flow 360 seamlessly connects assessment, planning, instruction, and practice in one place, allowing educators to drive and monitor growth for every student in their district. Fundamental to Renaissance Flow 360 is the Renaissance Growth Alliance™, a collaboration with thought-leading instructional providers that will leverage broad and precise views of student performance. “Our research—and studies across the K-12 education market—show that differentiated instruction and personalized practice lead to increased student engagement and improved outcomes,” says Mike Evans, interim CEO at Renaissance. “However, we’ve also learned that teachers spend a tremendous amount of their personal time differentiating instruction for their students—an average of six to eight hours a week collecting and manipulating data, creating lesson plans, and searching for the right instructional resources to personalize learning for each student.

By using Renaissance Flow 360, educators get that time back by connecting key data from assessments, instruction, and practice and converting that data into a unified measured of student mastery. This gives educators time to do what they do best—connect with students and create phenomenal learning experiences in the classroom.”

Renaissance Flow 360 allows educators to assess with accuracy in both English and Spanish, plan with precision to identify the skills that students are ready to learn next, and instruct with insight leveraging the power of the Renaissance Growth Alliance.

The program includes a robust Mastery Dashboard, where educators have deep insight into student mastery by domain, standard, skill, or subskill. Educators can see this view at the classroom, school, and district levels—making it possible for teachers to decide which students need additional instruction or practice and giving administrators a clear picture of achievement and growth across the district.

For additional information on Renaissance Flow 360, visit http://www.renaissance.com/products/renaissance-flow-360/.

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is the leader in K-12 learning analytics, enabling educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance’s solutions facilitate the ability to analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters—creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and for a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 60 countries around the world. For more information, visit http://www.renaissance.com.

