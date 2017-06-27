8 Woolpert UAS Pilots Earn North Carolina Commercial Permits

All of Woolpert’s eight unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) pilots certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have earned their North Carolina UAS Commercial Operators Permit.

Aaron Lawrence, Ethan Schreuder, Ryan Grantonic, Laila Barr, Kris Froiland, Joel Doughty, Peter Miller and Rich Gerdeman, all of whom are subject matter experts in other fields within Woolpert, each earned these state licenses under the FAA’s 14 CFR Part 107 rule.

Two of these pilots, Barr and Gerdeman, also are certified as private pilots (14 CFR Part 61) and can fly under the FAA’s Section 333 Exemption. The Section 333 Exemption is granted on a case-by-case basis, allowing UAS pilots to perform commercial operations.

The FAA notes that this exemption process “provides operators who wish to pursue safe and legal entry into the NAS (National Airspace System) a competitive advantage in the UAS marketplace, thus discouraging illegal operations and improving safety.”

Woolpert also has nine commercial pilots who can serve as pilots in command (PIC) with any of these eight North Carolina UAS operators.

North Carolina state regulations require a UAS permit for commercial and government drone operations.

Woolpert Geospatial and Technology Director Kirk McClurkin said the firm has a very progressive and aggressive safety culture.

“We are concerned about safety, not because the industry measures our performance, but because we value and support our people and the responsibilities they have for others,” McClurkin said. “Our safety strategy must be deliberately focused in line with our motto to ‘help our employees, clients and world progress through forward-thinking.’ Not only does this allow Woolpert to comply under state regulations, but it also enhances our awareness and ability to operate safely and responsibly.”

Woolpert was the first surveying and aerial mapping company to be approved to fly a UAS commercially in designated airspace, earning an FAA Section 333 Exemption in 2014. Woolpert continues to expand its capabilities and resources to provide industry-leading services and solutions to our clients.

About Woolpert

