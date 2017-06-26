Terillium’s consultants will enable us to offer our global clients access to JD Edwards consulting resources of the highest calibre in North America.

Redfaire International, a global Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consulting organization, announced today that Terillium has joined its international consortium.

Terillium, a leading Oracle Platinum Partner in the United States, is specialised in ERP consulting for Oracle JD Edwards, ERP Cloud, and NetSuite.

Brian McInerney, Director at Redfaire International, commented: “Terillium has over 20 years' experience with JD Edwards consulting and has been continually recognised for service excellence. Terillium’s consultants will enable us to offer our global clients access to JD Edwards consulting resources of the highest calibre in North America. With the addition of Terillium to Redfaire International’s global network, regardless of where our clients are based, we can support them with all their ERP needs such as implementations, international roll outs, localizations and managed services. The team at Terillium shares Redfaire International’s commitment to operational excellence and continuous innovation and we very much look forward to working with them.”

By partnering with Redfaire International, Terillium can offer streamlined, comprehensive Oracle ERP consulting services to global businesses.

“In today’s business climate, strategic partnerships are extremely important. We’ve always been proud of our U.S. based team – they are one of the largest and most experienced groups of JD Edwards consultants in the country. Joining forces with Redfaire International, one of the largest and most experienced groups of JDE consultants in the world, is in line with Terillium’s mission: to provide the best service possible to businesses implementing or currently running Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle ERP," said Dave Woodworth, President of Terillium.

Ed Pieters, Director at Redfaire International, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Terillium to offer our international customers a truly global oriented JD Edwards partner. Our JD Edwards clients will also benefit from our combined investment in Cloud and R&D. Our aligned Cloud strategy and shared commitment to ensuring our consultants are equipped with the right skills to help our clients as they move towards the Cloud was one of the key drivers of this partnership.”

ABOUT REDFAIRE INTERNATIONAL

Redfaire International brings together leading Oracle JD Edwards consulting partners worldwide. With a team of over 530 and offices in 18 countries throughout EMEA and the U.S., Redfaire International helps clients to implement, optimise and manage their global JD Edwards ERP projects.

ABOUT TERILLIUM

Terillium is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, specialized in Oracle JD Edwards, NetSuite, and ERP Cloud. As one of the largest, award-winning JD Edwards consulting companies, Terillium’s commitment to the JDE community runs deep. With 170 full-time employees, Terillium has helped over 500 businesses with Oracle solutions. Terillium helps companies with ERP implementations, upgrades, software licensing, managed services, cloud applications, special projects, and more.