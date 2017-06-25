Vancouver Fringe Festival Partners with The Status Bureau

“It’s exhilarating to be applying our search marketing and analytics skills to something as great as the Fringe. We’re big fans of local theatre and it should be the best year yet as there’ll be more eyeballs on the Festival than ever before."

The Vancouver Fringe Festival, in an effort to increase ticket sales to the already popular event, has contracted with The Status Bureau to deliver search marketing, analytics, and data based marketing services for the 2017 season. The Status Bureau will help the Vancouver Fringe to re-engage web visitors who had previously expressed interest in the event.

“It’s exhilarating to be applying our search marketing and analytics skills to something as great as the Fringe. We’re big fans of local theatre and it should be the best year yet as there’ll be more eyeballs on the Festival than ever before.

We’ve applied these big data and search techniques to the fields of tourism, ecommerce, finance, and others, but it feels genuinely perfect that we’re using them to support local arts.”

-Josh Loewen, Director, The Status Bureau

The Status Bureau are experts in analytics, search marketing, and innovative techniques for connecting with online audiences. Through research techniques, they have already found ways to increase the number of people heading to the Festival for 2017.



The Vancouver Fringe takes place over 11 days in September, with over 500 volunteers supporting 700+ performances and attracting over 40,000 attendees.

The Status Bureau has worked with other local companies such as London Drugs, City of Surrey, and Destination Canada.

About: The Status Bureau is a boutique digital marketing company in Gastown, Vancouver. Find more at:

http://www.statusbureau.com

https://twitter.com/thestatusbureau

More about the Vancouver Fringe Festival:

http://www.vancouverfringe.com/

https://twitter.com/VancouverFringe