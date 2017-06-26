New Rudy Project Logo Unveiled

The new Rudy Project logo on the Boost Pro “This is a new chapter for Rudy Project,” said Simone Barbazza, Rudy Project’s Head of Global Marketing.

Rudy Project, Italian crafters of performance eyewear, prescription technology, helmets and gear, unveiled a new unified corporate logo at a global distributor meeting last week in Italy. The new redesign is reminiscent of the original 1985 logo, a rounded, hot pink mark accompanied by simple and bold sans serif text, and pays homage to the brand’s long history while looking forward to a bright and modern future.

“This is a new chapter for Rudy Project,” said Simone Barbazza, Rudy Project’s Head of Global Marketing. “With this unified logo that combines the best features of our iconic branding, we keep the historic recognition of the brand and maintain cohesion between the products, our materials, and the logo you see sported by our athletes worldwide.”

The iconic Rudy Project mark, derived from the abstract shape of a refracted ray of sunlight hitting the pupil, is squared off in the new logo, and the dots are joined to the diagonal strokes for a bolder look. The new Rudy Project text arrangement gives more weight to the ‘Rudy,’ an inside nod to die-hard consumers and brand fans that fondly refer to their sunglasses as their ‘Rudys’.

“The new logo is beautiful and represents everything we stand for as a brand,” said Paul Craig, President and Co-Founder of Rudy Project North America. “It’s well-designed, technical, stylish and modern all at the same time, just like the amazing gear we design, develop and produce, day in and day out.”

The new logo is already rolling out on the 20+ Rudy Project distributor websites worldwide, and was most recently seen on the eye-catching Boost 01 Pro road aero helmet sported by Vincenzo Nibali in Milan during the final stages of the 2017 Giro d’Italia. The famed Italian rider took 3rd overall in the 100th edition of the Grand Tour. Rudy Project’s new 2018 product line will also sport the new logo, including five new helmets (for winter and summer sports) and six new sunglass models, and will debut in Europe at Eurobike in the fall of 2017.

“With our new product line, we’re targeting markets that are new to Rudy Project,” said Craig. “I’m excited to introduce the new helmets and sunglasses starting in the fall, I think our athletes and fans are going to be very pleased with what we’ve got coming. And that’s all I’m going to say for now.”

