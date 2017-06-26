Nikki Fanous and Seth Sloan Join Kane Russell Coleman Logan

Seth Sloan and Nikki Fanous They join a group of talented attorneys who have recently come on board at KRCL. Although each of our recent hires comes from a very different background, they all equally impact the firm, strengthening our growing presence in Texas.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan today announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm’s Dallas office. Nikki Fanous joins the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group as Senior Counsel and Seth Sloan will be an Associate in the Litigation Group.

“We are very pleased to welcome both Nikki and Seth to our firm,” said Zach Mayer, a Director of the firm. “They join a group of talented attorneys who have recently come on board at KRCL. Although each of our recent hires comes from a very different background, they all equally impact the firm, strengthening our growing presence in Texas.”

Nikki Fanous brings more than two decades of experience negotiating complex transactions in both public and private in-house roles. As Senior Counsel in the Real Estate Practice Group, she will represent clients in real estate, finance, and transactional matters. She has extensive experience in drafting and negotiating retail, office and industrial leases, title and survey review, subordination and non-disturbance agreements, construction contracts, architect agreements, landlord-tenant dispute matters, and lease administration matters.

Seth Sloan joins the firm’s Litigation Practice Group where he will represent clients in civil litigation, including personal injury, products liability, and transportation cases. A graduate of Oklahoma City University School of Law, Seth clerked at three Oklahoma City-based law firms, where he gained litigation and transactional experience. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management from Southern Methodist University.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL has more than 95 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.