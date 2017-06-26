MODUS Appoints Karen Kranack Vice President of Strategy and Research

Modus, the digital technology innovation studio, announced today it has named Karen Kranack to the position of Vice President of Strategy and Research. In her new role, Kranack, a User Experience and and Project Management executive, will oversee Modus’s growing research practice, as well as lead strategy and UX engagements for Fortune 500 clients. She will also play a key leadership role in helping Modus design and build experiences that transform businesses and reinvent industries.

"Karen is a UX leader who’s pushed the boundaries of the possible with pathbreaking digital innovation for some of the world’s biggest companies and brands,” said Graham Ericksen, chief strategy officer of Modus. “As Modus continues to shape the digital future, Karen’s leadership and expertise will play an invaluable role in our growth.”

Prior to joining Modus, Kranack was the founder and head of User Experience at her consultancy business, Karen Kranack Consulting, where she specialized in creating digital ecosystems to meet business objectives, user goals and technical feasibility. Her various clients included Lucasfilm/Star Wars.com, Verizon, Time Magazine, and General Mills.

Before starting her consultancy, Kranack held User Experience leadership positions at The Estee Lauder Companies, LBi, and Thumbplay, and was an Information Architect at Direct TV, Barnes & Noble, and Orbitz.

Kranack holds a Master’s degree in Communications, Culture and Technology from Georgetown University, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She will be based at the company’s headquarters in New York and report to Chief Strategy Officer Graham Ericksen.

