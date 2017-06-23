Versium Analytics Inc., a leading predictive analytics company, announced today that it was named one of 2017’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in Washington by Seattle Business Magazine – for the second time in three years – and recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of Washington's Best Workplaces.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor and a direct result of the hard work that our entire team at Versium puts in every day,” said Chris Matty, co-founder and CEO of Versium. “These awards are particularly meaningful because they demonstrate that our employees feel engaged, involved and empowered to continue leading us forward.”

Versium’s team of 30 employees supports the company’s mission to help marketers become more data driven through a suite of automated data intelligence technologies. More than 300 companies, from marketing agencies to corporate enterprises, use Versium’s predictive analytics solutions to unlock insights without complicated or specialized training.

Within five years, Versium has grown from an idea that Matty and fellow co-founder Kevin Marcus had, into a thriving young company. Versium has hit many notable customer and corporate milestones, including securing an integrated partnership with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, and maintaining revenue growth of more than 100 percent annually. Additionally, Versium has been recognized as a leader, listed as a TOP 10 Lead Scoring platforms by Predictive Analytics Today, acknowledged in Gartner’s Cool Vendor Report, Ovum’s On the Radar and Forrester’s Wave Report on predictive marketing analytics.

Seattle Business Magazine ranks companies based on employee feedback and scoring via extensive surveys. The awards recognize Washington companies that set the standard for leadership, benefits, work environment, training programs and more. More than 31,000 employees took part in the 2017 survey process.

Likewise, Puget Sound Business Journal relies upon employee feedback around workplace satisfaction. Employees provide insight around company culture and topics ranging from training and growth opportunities to the level of respect felt in the workplace.

“Like many growing startups, Versium has a collaborative, dynamic and fast-moving culture that enables us to efficiently deliver results to our customers,” said Matty. “It is important that everyone on our team is empowered to contribute and make a real difference.”

Versium is currently hiring at its Redmond, Wash. headquarters. To find out more about Versium or apply to join the team, visit http://versium.com/about-versium/careers/.

The winners of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For were announced at Seattle Business Magazine’s awards party on June 22, 2017 at the Washington State Convention Center. To learn more about the event and see the complete list of winners, visit Seattle Business Magazine’s 100 Best Companies website or check out the July 2017 print edition of the magazine.

The winners of Puget Sound Business Journal’s Washington's Best Workplaces were announced in its June 23, 2017 issue, and will be recognized during festivities August 3, 2017 at Seattle Mariners Safeco Field. A special report in the Puget Sound Business Journal will be released August 4, 2017. To learn more and see the complete list of winners, visit the Puget Sound Business Journal’s website.

About Versium

Versium delivers automated predictive analytics solutions, which provide actionable data intelligence faster, more accurately and at a fraction of the cost of hiring expensive data science teams or professional services organizations. Versium's solutions leverage the company's extensive LifeData® warehouse, which contains more than 1 trillion consumer and business data attributes. LifeData® contains both online and offline behavioral data including social-graphic details, real-time event-based data, purchase interests, financial information, activities & skills, demographics and more. These attributes are matched to an enterprise's internal data, and used in machine learning models to improve customer acquisition, retention and cross sell and upsell marketing activities.

Media Contact

Jennifer Gehrt or Christie Melby

Communiqué PR for Versium

+1 206-282-4923

versium(at)communiquepr(dot)com