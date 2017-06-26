Progressive Grocer Presents 2017 Top Women in Grocery

Now entering its second decade, Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery recognizes its newest slate of extraordinary women in the grocery industry, honoring 72 Senior-Level Executives, 207 Rising Stars and 69 Store Managers. Each of the 348 women in the 2017 class play an integral role in the dynamic retail food industry, within both the retailer and supplier communities.

“The women we pay tribute to as our 2017 Top Women in Grocery are among the best this industry has to offer,” said PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. “Every year, finalizing the list of honorees is a difficult task, and this year was no exception, as there are so many talented and accomplished women now working in all facets of grocery, from marketing firms and suppliers to retailers, and occupying every rung on the career ladder, from the c-suite to the supermarket. What’s more, many of them share their professional experience and advice with up-and-coming industry colleagues, ensuring that the role of women in grocery will continue to grow.”

Since its inception a decade ago, Top Women in Grocery, the retail industry’s premier women’s leadership awards platform, has been a pioneering force proclaiming a singular message of the advantageous role that empowered women play in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This year’s panel of judges evaluated more than 600 submissions, many of which detailed accomplishments that went above and beyond the core job responsibilities between April 2016-March 1, 2017.

“We are proud that as we enter the second decade of honoring the top women in grocery, this year’s winners are as accomplished as any we have ever celebrated, and that they are the lodestar of the strides women are making to help their businesses excel,” said PG Senior Editor Katie Martin. “These women are shining examples, especially for those who will follow them, of how to make the most of opportunities to make the industry as a whole a better place for both those who work in it and our customers."

This year’s Top Women in Grocery winners are prominently featured in PG’s June 2017 issue, whose cover story, “Roots and Wings,” can be viewed here.

All winners will be honored at a gala networking event and awards celebration that will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Westin O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill. Highlights include a daytime leadership development program, a gala evening event and an after-dinner dessert party.