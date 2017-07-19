Mothers at the 2nd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower It is in helping others that we help ourselves, and when it comes to giving we truly receive so much more than we can imagine.

On July 29th, 2017, mothers attending the 3rd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower will be receiving a free child car safety seat and a tote bag, both donated by Catherine Rinaldo, founding partner of Rinaldo Law Group, a local personal injury law firm in Tampa, Florida.

Rinaldo Law Group was recently featured on a local television show for offering free child car seat inspections to the local community. To continue its objective to educate and raise awareness about car safety, Rinaldo Law Group has become a sponsor for the 3rd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower. Community partner Andrea Clark, executive director and founder of Mothers of Minors, introduced the event to the firm.

“This is a great charity whose mission is in line with ours - to educate and empower women and their children to live safer and more prosperous lives,” said Rinaldo about why she chose to sponsor this event. “We wanted to further engage the community about the importance of using a child car safety seat, and what better way to do that than to provide this important life-saving equipment to the most vulnerable in our community.”

The 3rd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower was started after Clark attended a similar event in her community. It was such a good experience for her that it inspired her to show the same support for mothers in her own community.

“I wanted to give the young women the true baby shower feel with decorations, games and food,” said Clark. “But I also wanted to have other resources in the building to educate the families on things available in the community.”

Last year, there were about a hundred people in attendance at the baby shower. Clark predicts that about 200 people will be attending the event, a 100% growth from last year. Clark continues to look for new sponsors willing to support her mission to make the annual baby shower bigger and better for mothers in need in the local Pinellas area.

“It is in helping others that we help ourselves, and when it comes to giving, we truly receive so much more than we can imagine,” said Rinaldo. “Andrea and her organization’s goal is not just to give materially, but to lift these women up during a beautiful but very uncertain time in their lives, and to let them know they are supported and loved.”

To learn more about the 3rd Annual Mothers of Minors Showers of Love Community Baby Shower, or to join Rinaldo Law Group as a sponsor of the event, please call Andrea Clark at (727) 533-5719, or email her at events@momincfl.org.

About Rinaldo Law Group

Rinaldo Law Group is a personal injury law firm that is committed to legally and ethically righting the wrongs, harms and losses suffered by its clients. Catherine M. Rinaldo, co-founder of Rinaldo Law Group, has been a licensed attorney and member of the Florida Bar since 1985. Rinaldo Law Group is based on superior quality, unsurpassed personal service, and referral-based growth. Ms. Rinaldo and her firm work tirelessly to secure justice and monetary compensation for their clients. For more information about Rinaldo Law Group, call 813-831-9999 or email helpdesk@rinaldolawgroup.com.