“We strive for excellence in all that we do and this award resoundingly confirms we are holding ourselves accountable and making strides towards that goal" said Michael Maiorano, TrueWealth’s President.

TrueWealth, LLC, a leading provider of wealth management services, has earned a spot in the 2017 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors. The Financial Times (FT) announced the fourth edition of its prestigious list, which is comprised of the top 300 financial advisory firms across the country, on June 22.

“We are delighted to receive this national recognition,” said Michael Maiorano, TrueWealth’s President. “We strive for excellence in all that we do and this award resoundingly confirms we are holding ourselves accountable and making strides towards that goal.”

TrueWealth is among 13 Georgia firms named to the list. Overall, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) from 37 states and Washington, D.C. are represented including California (45 firms), Texas (23 firms), Illinois (20 firms), Massachusetts and New York (18 firms each), Ohio (15 firms), and Pennsylvania (14 firms).

FT examines the database of RIAs registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and selects those that report $300 million or more in assets under management (AUM). The FT then invites more than 2,000 qualifying RIA companies to complete a lengthy application and adds its own research into the firms’ practices, including data from regulatory filings. The FT uses a six broad factors-based formula based on adviser AUM, asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility.

Firms on the FT 300 average 24 years in the investment business and manage approximately $2.7 billion in assets. TrueWealth has been serving the Atlanta area since 1999 and manages approximately $1 billion on behalf of more than 300 clients. For a complete list of the FT 300, visit Financial Times.

TrueWealth and its team members have earned numerous awards and recognitions. These include:



#1 Best Workplace for Women in the US

Fortune and Great Place to Work® (True Wealth, 2015);



#4 Best Workplaces in Financial Services in the US

Great Place to Work® and Fortune (TrueWealth, 2016);



Top 50 Best Small Workplace in the US

Fortune and Great Place to Work® (True Wealth, 2016);



Best Places to Work in Georgia

Georgia Trend (TrueWealth 2016);



Top 11 Best Financial Advisors in Atlanta

AdvisoryHQ (TrueWealth, 2016 and 2017);



American Institute of CPAs Standing Ovation Award

(AICPA) (Jennifer Birchett, 2017, Michael Maiorano, 2016);



Top 150 RIA Firms in the US

Financial Planning Magazine (TrueWealth, 2016);



Atlanta’s Best Places to Work

Atlanta Business Chronicle (TrueWealth, 2016, 2015 and 2014); and



Top 100 Fee-Only Wealth Management Firms in the US

CNBC Digital (TrueWealth, 2015 and 2014).

About TrueWealth

TrueWealth, LLC provides independent wealth management services to individuals and families. Founded in 1999 and based in Atlanta, the fee-only advisory firm is known for combining informed expertise with a highly personalized experience to help clients meet their financial—and life—goals. The TrueWealth team, which manages approximately $1 billion on behalf of more than 300 clients, prides itself on the ability to carefully listen to client needs, address their unique challenges, and help them meet their important financial goals. For more information on the TrueWealth experience, visit http://www.truewealth.com. Find and follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.