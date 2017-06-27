Neat®, a recognized leader in business document and bookkeeping automation solutions for small businesses, has now completed its departure from the personal and workgroup scanners market. Going forward, the company is dedicating all efforts to its core offering, cloud-based software that automates small business bookkeeping processes and maximizes the productivity of small and micro businesses as well as sole proprietors.

Over the years, there have been changes to how people receive and manage documents. While physical scanners still play a role, the advent of smartphones, electronic receipts and email-based documents has changed how small businesses manage their finances. For example, in a recent survey by RIS Magazine, nearly 75% of retailers polled indicated that they are currently using or plan to invest in using digital receipts for in-store purchases by the end of 2016.

Neat has kept pace with this evolution adding electronic document management, mobile receipt and document capture capabilities and cloud-based software to its suite of offerings. More recently, Neat has untethered their traditional desktop software from the Neat document scanners which were previously sold as “bundled solutions”.

Neat will provide all users with a migration path that enables those still using Neat’s desktop solution to transition to the cloud-based business productivity software, where Neat provides access to quicker updates and new features that small businesses care about. From a hardware perspective, Neat will continue to support warrantied product as well as supporting the drivers and connections of its branded scanners.

Neat has a history of innovative collaborations with other leading scanner providers including Fujitsu, Canon and Panasonic, and will be continuing that effort with the expansion of its hardware certification program. Neat conducts a rigorous process to certify that popular third-party scanners are seamlessly compatible with its software. The renewed commitment to this program ensures that small businesses can reap the benefits of Neat software regardless of their scanning hardware.

“Providing easy capture, storage and management of the financial documents that are critical to small business operations remains Neat’s focus,” explains Neat’s President, Michael Crincoli. “There is great power in a business’s financial data. When small business owners are given the ability to efficiently manage and leverage that data, it enables them to significantly reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, provides real-time information to make well-informed business decisions and most importantly, allows them to get back to the work at hand.”

About Neat®:

The Neat Company provides small businesses and sole proprietors a cloud-based expense and document management system, which streamlines the collection and retention of important financial documents, automatically extracts key information, and provides real-time insights to automate time-consuming bookkeeping tasks. Neat’s patented ID2 technology intuitively classifies documents and populates key data fields, helping small businesses organize and categorize financial information that is critical to their business’s needs. In order to manage the high, daily volume of expense transactions and financial documents, Neat gives small business owners the power to capture and access files from any device, taking productivity to the next level. By consolidating reporting and eliminating time-consuming tasks like data entry, Neat streamlines accounting and tax-related workflows, giving time back to small businesses so they can get to what matters most.

Media Contact:

Kevin Feeley

215-644-6505

kfeeley(at)broadpathpr(dot)com