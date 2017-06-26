We are proud of the accomplishments of our Global Structured Finance team, and we’re grateful to our terrific industry partners for this recognition.

Wilmington Trust was recognized as “Overall Best Securitization Trustee of the Year” at the fourth annual US Securitization Awards ceremony, held in New York on May 23, organized by GlobalCapital, a news service focused on the international capital markets. Award winners are selected by industry participants including issuers, investors, and law and accounting firms.

GlobalCapital organizes the US Securitization Awards to recognize the best structured finance service providers in the industry. GlobalCapital conducted a six-week nomination and polling process, which, combined with industry peer review and GlobalCapital’s own research, determined the finalists. GlobalCapital received more than 600 votes for each category to decide the overall winners.

“We’re very pleased with being honored and recognized for our work as a trustee in the asset-backed securitization industry,” said Jack Beeson, head of Global Capital Markets at Wilmington Trust. “Following on the heels of being awarded the ‘Collateral Service Provider of the Year’ by Captive Review magazine earlier this year, this is further confirmation of the quality of our work in the asset-backed securitization and reinsurance areas of the structured finance space.”

“We are proud of the accomplishments of our Global Structured Finance team, and we’re grateful to our terrific industry partners for this recognition,” said Patrick Tadie, global head of Structured Finance. “We look forward to continuing to build on our commitments to our existing client base and growing our partnerships with more entities.”

For more than a century, Wilmington Trust has been a leader in corporate trust services, serving on some of the largest and highest profile transactions. As a unique provider due to its non-creditor role in transactions, Wilmington Trust can act as an impartial trustee and agent to deliver conflict-free service to corporate transactions.

The company’s Structured Finance Group provides guidance in equipment and transportation finance, project finance, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities, capital markets insurance, and insurance collateral solutions. Wilmington Trust has the global experience to serve in virtually any capacity to support a variety of asset classes.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institution services including institutional trustee, agency, asset management, retirement plan services, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. The corporate and institutional division is distinguished from many competitors by its status as a core business of Wilmington Trust, as well as the experience and expertise of its global staff and its multi-jurisdictional presence.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: Accepting the “Overall Best Securitization Trustee of the Year” from Wilmington Trust’s Capital Markets Structured Finance team are (from L to R) Rick D’Emelia, business development officer for trust and custody services; Todd Winchel, vice president of insurance collateral solutions; Patricia Evans, business development officer for trust and agency services; Ben Jordan, head of transaction management; and Patrick Tadie, division manager for the Structured Finance Group.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kent Wissinger, Wilmington Trust PR Manager (302)651-8758

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark. Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Wilmington Trust Company, operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A., M&T Bank and certain other affiliates, provide various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services, including trustee, custodial, agency, investment management and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through Wilmington Trust Corporation's international affiliates. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.