MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a leading fast-casual “better burger” franchise, has been leading the segment since its founding in Dallas, Texas, in 2007. The brand is celebrating its 10th year in business in seriously fun style: on July 10, 2017, MOOYAH will host a birthday party at participating restaurants across the system. Unlike most birthday parties, MOOYAH will be giving the gifts instead of receiving them. MOOYAH is donating ten percent of the day’s sales to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger that the brand partners with regularly. In addition to the day-long ten percent donation, MOOYAH will donate ten cents for every photo that is posted to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #MOOYAH10.

“By partnering with No Kid Hungry, MOOYAH is joining the fight to end childhood hunger in America. We could not be more thankful for their generous support of No Kid Hungry through their 10th birthday party,” said Diana Hovey, SVP of Dine Out for No Kid Hungry.

The day’s festivities will include a t-shirt for the first 100 transactions at all locations, a cake pop with any shake purchase and a 10-patty cheeseburger eating event where ten brave individuals will have the opportunity to finish a ten-patty cheeseburger for glory, bragging rights and photos that will inspire awe and amazement on social media. The burger features ten patties – 3.31 pounds worth – of Certified Angus Beef and ten slices of American cheese on MOOYAH’s non-GMO, baked-in-house potato bun.

The epic cheeseburger-eating event will begin at 5:10 p.m. at participating MOOYAH restaurants. MOOYAH Rewards App subscribers will have the first crack to register for the event around 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, June 27. The general public will then be able to register at mooyah.com/10 around 1 p.m. the same day.

“Now is a great time for the MOOYAH brand – and we’re rallying the entire system to join in on the celebration,” said MOOYAH Chief Operating Officer Michael Mabry. “In one decade, we’ve launched the brand, expanded into 19 states and 10 countries with our incredible franchise partners and recently underwent a change in ownership that will help fuel our continued operational success and franchise growth. With lofty growth goals under the leadership of our talented and hardworking corporate team, ten years is just the start for MOOYAH.”

In April 2017, MOOYAH was acquired by Gala Capital Partners, LLC, led by restaurant and franchise industry veteran Anand Gala. Gala, his team and the MOOYAH corporate team will lay out a strategic plan for the next five years with a focus on improving same store sales growth, AUVs and unit-level economics.

Founded in 2007, MOOYAH established a firm presence in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area and began to expand throughout Texas over the course of its first five years before adding locations nationwide, from California to Connecticut. The brand is set to open 15 new units domestically and internationally by the end of 2017 and continue its expansion into existing and untapped markets.

“Our 10th birthday is a big milestone for us, and we’ve created a day of events to give back to our loyal Guests in the communities we serve,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, vice president of marketing for MOOYAH. “We’re excited to celebrate the past decade of our seriously fun brand, and look forward to what we can do together in the next ten years.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York. Continuing in 2017, the franchise is placing focus on development in the Washington, D.C. area as well.

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

