Nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized by Human Resource Executive, in a report researched by the Lawdragon organization for their work in employment, traditional labor, and immigration law.

In 2014, Peter W. Zinober was named to the “Hall of Fame,” the publication’s most coveted honor. For the seventh consecutive year, the “Nation’s 20 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys – Immigration” list includes Laura Foote Reiff. Since 2013, the “Nation’s 100 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys” list includes Charles S. Birenbaum and James N. Boudreau, and, this year, David Long-Daniels and Jonathan L. Sulds were also included. Terence P. McCourt was recognized among the “Nation’s 20 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys - Labor” for the second consecutive year. Todd D. Wozniak appears again on the publication’s list of the “Nation’s 40 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys – Up-and-Comers” and Kate Kalmykov makes her first appearance.

According to Human Resource Executive, Lawdragon, a networking site for lawyers and clients, conducts the research for the list created to identify “the most powerful attorneys for employment law, benefits law, traditional labor and employment law, and immigration law.”

Zinober is a labor and employment lawyer specializing in the defense of employment discrimination cases in state and federal court, both jury and non-jury, as well as wage and hour, disability discrimination, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), Dodd-Frank, and other whistleblower defense, age, and all other types of employment litigation. He also specializes in "traditional" labor management relations law, including the representation of employers in connection with unfair labor practice and representation case proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board, labor and non-union arbitrations, collective bargaining, and counseling.

Reiff is co-chair of the Business Immigration and Compliance Practice. She focuses her practice on business immigration laws and regulations affecting U.S. and foreign companies, as well as related employment compliance and legislative issues. She advises corporations on a variety of compliance-related issues, particularly related to Form I-9 alien employment verification matters. She has been involved in audits and internal investigations and has successfully minimized monetary exposure as well as civil and criminal liabilities on behalf of her clients.

Birenbaum serves as the firm’s chair of Northern California. He is an experienced labor and employment attorney who focuses his practice on traditional labor and employment law matters, and has wide-ranging experience litigating in state and federal courts as well as various administrative agencies. He has testified on proposed legislation impacting entire industries before state legislative committees, and has interfaced and negotiated with labor organizations, politicians, regulators, and industry leaders to resolve complex issues for his clients in the health care, energy, construction, and other industries.

Boudreau is co-chair of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice and its Class and Collective Action Group. He represents management in class action and complex employment litigation and devotes the majority of his practice to managing teams of attorneys and paralegals in nationwide class and collective actions from receipt of the complaint through discovery, class certification, and trial. He also has first chair experience in restrictive covenant/trade secret litigation, having handled such matters in jurisdictions throughout the country.

Long-Daniels, co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice and chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice, represents clients across the country in complex labor and employment matters. He has tried more than 50 jury trials and approximately 20 bench trials and arbitrations. He is recognized as a leading defense trial attorney for bet-the-company cases and is frequently named among the very best trial attorneys in Georgia. He handles complex litigation matters of importance, often with sizeable monetary values throughout the country.

Sulds is co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice. He has been representing leading employers since 1974 in virtually every aspect of their engagement, protection, management, and reward of workforce resources. He regularly represents employers in the areas of collective bargaining and traditional labor relations, Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation, wage and hour matters, discrimination complaints, restrictive covenant, duty of loyalty and trade secret litigation, Dodd Frank, SOX and other whistleblower matters, global and domestic executive employment arrangements, and corporate campaigns.

McCourt is managing shareholder of the Boston office and chairman of its Labor & Employment Practice. He represents a broad range of organizations in all facets of management-side labor and employment law. During more than two decades of practice, McCourt has gained a national reputation for his practical, solution-oriented approach to employment law issues. On the traditional labor front, McCourt represents employers nationwide, in industries including food manufacturing, telecommunications, energy and transportation, with respect to collective bargaining, NLRB proceedings, and arbitration.

Wozniak is a trial lawyer who defends companies and public institutions throughout the United States in labor and employment, ERISA, and business disputes. He is co-chair of the firm’s National Labor & Employment Practice’s ERISA Litigation team and is experienced in ERISA and employee benefits litigation. He is also experienced in wage and hour litigation, state and federal whistleblower statutes, non-discrimination laws, plant closing and mass layoff laws, collective bargaining and traditional labor relations, executive contracts and compensation, non-compete and trade secrets litigation, and partnership/business disputes.

Kalmykov focuses her practice on business immigration and compliance. She represents clients in a wide-range of employment based immigrant and non-immigrant visa matters including students, trainees, professionals, managers and executives, artists and entertainers, treaty investors and traders, persons of extraordinary ability, and immigrant investors.

