Davidson Gerson Gallery traces history of American glassmaking from 18th century to today

The Henry Ford announced today that the Davidson-Gerson Gallery of Glass, its newest permanent exhibition inside Greenfield Village, is now open. The new gallery traces the history of American glass making from the 18th century through the present, including works by important designers like Louis Comfort Tiffany and contemporary masters of the Studio Glass movement.

The Henry Ford’s American glass collection is one of the most comprehensive in the United States, numbering approximately 10,000 pieces. The Davidson-Gerson Gallery of Glass features more than 700 pieces of glass drawn from the collection, including pieces from the recently-acquired Bruce and Ann Bachmann collection of studio glass as well as the collection of Byron and Dorothy Gerson. Located inside the Liberty Craftworks district, the new gallery is adjacent to the Glass Shop to give guests the chance to see talented glassblowers at work and explore one of the richest collections of American glass anywhere in the world right next door.

Guests to the gallery will see the story of America’s first industry unfold from early attempts to produce household objects and window glass in the 18th century to the technical innovations in the 19th century, which led to the country becoming the world’s leader in mass-produced glass. The exhibit looks at how glass went from utility to art, over a period of 300+ years. The gallery includes cases featuring some of the most visually interesting bottles and flasks, a small sampling of The Henry Ford’s encyclopedic glass collection, and a digital experience kiosk where visitors can peruse glass objects on display and in storage.

The new unique experience blends the creative vision of renowned architectural firm James Carpenter Design Associates in New York with the historic preservation sensitivity of Quinn Evans Architects that is true to the mission of The Henry Ford. The gallery, installed in the former McDonald and Sons Machine Shop, combines the old with the new, including a glass-block entry and custom-designed glass cases to create a state-of-the-art-presentation of glass, storytelling and overall unified guest experience.

The Davidson-Gerson Gallery of Glass inside Greenfield Village was made possible by a generous grant from the William Davidson Foundation in memory of William Davidson and in honor of his sister Dorothy Gerson. The William Davidson Foundation is a private family foundation that honors its founder and continues his lifelong commitment to philanthropy, advancing for future generations the economic, cultural and civic vitality of Southeast Michigan, the State of Israel, and the Jewish community.

This activity is also supported by the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs. For a closer look inside The Henry Ford’s collection visit: https://www.thehenryford.org/visit/greenfield-village/districts/davidson-gerson-gallery-of-glass/

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.