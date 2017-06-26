SVN® Brand Ranked Nationally as 8th Top Brokerage Firm

SVN Commercial Real Estate Advisors

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announced today it has been ranked as the 8th Top Brokerage Firm in the United States by Commercial Property Executive. SVN earned the number 8 ranking, climbing up four spots from 2016’s survey, based on investment sales and lease volume for the previous year.

Each year Commercial Property Executive, a leading resource for the commercial real estate industry, ranks the top brokerage firms by utilizing a weighted formula based on a variety of factors, including form performance in 2016 and over time, using factors like investment sales and leasing activity. Firms represented in the CPE Index are considered leaders in the commercial real estate industry.

“This is an important indicator of the continued growth of SVN - in cold hard results,” says SVNIC President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo. “This top 10 ranking solidifies the strength of the SVN brand, the reliability of our many online CRE tools and the talent of our hardworking Advisors.”

SVN is the only major commercial real estate brand that markets all of its qualified properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $10.6 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2016, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

About SVN®

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. Geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value for our clients. This is why we proactively promote properties and share fees with the entire industry. This is our unique Shared Value Network® and just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.svn.com.

