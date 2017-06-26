TMA Unveils Unrivaled Data Source for Automobile Sales Prospecting

... AutoHQ provides a unique resource for identifying in-market prospects and assists in converting them into paying customers.

TMA Direct in partnership with HaystaqDNA announces the launch of the “AutoHQ” database - a powerful prospecting data source for the automobile industry. Auto manufacturers, dealer groups, and their advertising agencies can access this groundbreaking tool for direct marketing and analytic purposes. The database is comprised of verified auto make/model ownership, timing for purchase/lease of new vehicles, and profiles that indicate likely to purchases by vehicle class and country of origin.

CEO Mike Murray, summarized the benefits AutoHQ affords the industry: “The passage of the Shelby Amendment in 1998 essentially barred the use of DMV data to market new customers. AutoHQ will deliver the first comprehensive data solution to this now nearly 20 year old marketing challenge. While resold data abounds in the vertical, AutoHQ provides a unique resource for identifying in-market prospects and assists in converting them into paying customers.”

Powering the AutoHQ is vehicle-type propensity, microtargeting profiling by HaystaqDNA http://haystaqdna.com/autohq-custom/. Experts at data analytics across industries, HaystaqDNA has developed 29 segments, including country of origin, for auto marketers to quickly reach prospects for most vehicle types. These profiles have shown to produce a 20%-50% lift compared to other readily available vehicle prospect data sources, observed from the combined work between TMA and Haystaq over the past three years with major auto companies. Specific profile categories and more information regarding this groundbreaking resource can be found on the TMA website http://lists.tmadirect.com/market?page=research/datacard&id=479367.

TMA Direct, Inc. is a direct response marketing leader in big data innovation. Combining unparalleled marketing expertise with technology that connects clients to customers, TMA utilizes both traditional and cutting-edge media channels to craft optimal marketing strategies.