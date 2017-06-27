Becky Lee of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty today announced she was recognized on the 2017 REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal “The Thousand,” a summary of the top 1,100 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States.

The REAL Trends Thousand comprises six categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 50 agents by average sales price, top 250 teams by sides, top 250 teams by sales volume and top 50 teams by average sales price. Lee was ranked fourth on the top 50 agents by average sales price list.

“Having a leading number of sales associates represented in two categories of the REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal rankings is a testament to the strength of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “In 2016, the average sales price accomplished by Sotheby's International Realty was among the highest of any national real estate brand as evidenced by its achievement of $95 billion in global sales volume. This accomplishment is made possible by having top sales professionals affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty and I am so proud of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty and Becky Lee and their contribution to the power of this brand.”

The Sotheby's International Realty brand was the No. 1 real estate company represented in two of the six categories that comprise The Thousand. The brand claimed 46 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends Individual Sales Volume category, more than any other real estate company. The brand also had the highest combined individual sales volume from sales associates in the same category. In addition, the Sotheby’s International Realty brand had the most individuals represented in the Individual Average Sales Price category.

“We are proud to represent the finest homes in the Seattle and Eastside markets,” said Lee. “The recognition from REAL Trends is a result of our hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables us to effectively market and sell these extraordinary residences.”

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 880 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.

The complete Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, http://www.realtrends.com.

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC (http://www.sothebysrealty.com) - Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.

About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (http://www.RSIR.com) - Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest. Recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal amongst the fastest-growing private companies in Washington State for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 the boutique real estate firm of 200+ brokers consistently rank among the top producing firms within the markets that it serves with branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, Issaquah and Madison Park.

