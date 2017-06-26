Brett Thompson to Join Third Wave Bioactives as Sales Director

Third Wave Bioactives Brett’s background working with customers and eye for market opportunities make him a great asset to help drive Third Wave’s growth. We are excited to add him to our team and look forward to the future

Third Wave Bioactives, LLC announces the addition of Brett Thompson. Brett joins the team today in role of Sales Director, focused on leading new business development and ensuring quality customer experience.

Brett brings to Third Wave Bioactives more than 10 years of experience in the food ingredient industry in technical, marketing and sales roles. “Brett’s background working with customers and eye for market opportunities make him a great asset to help drive Third Wave’s growth. We are excited to add him to our team and look forward to the future,” said Matt Hundt, President of Third Wave Bioactives.

Third Wave Bio’s current commercial line of products, bioVONTAGE™, is a range of cultured dextrose and whey-based products that help food manufacturers develop unique flavor profiles while maintaining shelf-life, helping their customers meet growing opportunities in the food industry.

Located in the Technology Innovation Center in the Milwaukee County Research Park, Third Wave Bioactives provides clean label solutions for the food industry. To lean more visit http://www.thirdwavebio.com

About Third Wave Bioactives

Third Wave Bio is focused on developing novel, science-based, microbial solutions for the food and pet industries. Our bioVONTAGE cultured dextrose products are designed to enhance the flavor profile of perishable foods while maintaining product quality, helping customers adapt to meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, cleaner labeled foods. Our open innovation platform and collaborative team make product selection and project engagement simple. For more information visit http://www.thirdwavebio.com