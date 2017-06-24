Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein Offers Three New Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein, a renowned board certified plastic surgeon practicing in Newburgh, New York, has recently begun offering three new minimally invasive procedures to patients who want a younger and fresher look. Committed to offering the best cutting-edge procedures and reducing downtime, Dr. Rubinstein is excited to bring microneedling, microneedling facials, and platelet rich plasma (PRP) hair restoration to his patients.

Microneedling is a collagen-boosting skin rejuvenation procedure that uses a tiny needle-studded tool to stimulate the skin’s natural healing processes. The treatment offers patients no-downtime skin rejuvenation that can address everything from wrinkled and aging skin, to brown spots and acne scars. There are few side effects associated with the procedure and patients can return to normal activities immediately. The skin will gradually improve over time.

The microneedling procedure can be performed alone or in combination with new platelet rich plasma. (PRP) This procedure is often known as a “vampire facial.” Made famous by reality TV star Kim Kardashian, the vampire facial not only boosts collagen, it uses the patient’s own plasma for improved cell regeneration and rejuvenating effects. A small amount of blood is drawn and then prepared in a centrifuge to increase the concentration of platelets in the plasma before it is used in the facial procedure. The PRP is applied to the skin topically and the tiny needles from the Microneedling device drives the PRP deep into the skin where the platelets release their super concentrated growth factors. The “vampire facial” is designed to address both the loss of collagen that occurs with age and the dull, damaged skin that occurs from everyday environmental and sun exposure.

In addition to its benefits as a facial treatment, Dr. Rubinstein also now offers PRP injections for patients who are struggling with hair loss. PRP has been shown to be effective in many patients for slowing down, stopping, or even reversing hair loss. Both men and women can benefit from the treatment, and it offers several benefits over other hair loss solutions. It is non-surgical and requires no downtime, yet it can help patients with diffuse hair loss see results in just a few months.

Dr. Rubinstein adds these three exciting procedures to an impressive roster of options for face and body rejuvenation and contouring. He is committed to helping each patient choose the ideal treatment for their needs to ensure optimal results.

