Massillamany & Jeter, LLP will be participating in the 29th annual Fishers Freedom Festival on June 25, 2017. The Fishers Freedom Festival offers multiple activities, events and food for all ages. Held at the Roy Holland Park (1 Park Drive) just off Holland Drive & Ellipse Parkway in Fishers, this free event offers fine arts & crafts, food & business vendors, live music, 5K event, children’s tent, parades, street dance, fireworks and much more. Over 50,000 attendees from all over the U.S. each year participate in the festival.

The parade will showcase both high school marching bands and color guards, as well as many of your favorite organizations, church groups and Shrine units. Founding partner at Massillamany & Jeter LLP Mario Massillamany states, “our firm loves supporting the Fishers community by participating in local events.” Be sure to look for Massillamany & Jeter’s Fourth of July themed float at the 29th annual Fishers Freedom Festival and grab some goodies!

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., and the line up will start at Lantern Road and Technology Lane. From there, participants will head North to Lantern Road and 116th Street. From 116th Street, the parade will head west to Holland Drive and travel North to Ellipse Parkway, then to Lantern Road, and back to Technology Lane where the parade will end and disband.

Massillamany & Jeter LLP is a full-service law firm based in Hamilton County but serving the entire State of Indiana. The firm focuses its practice in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, corporate law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning, appeals and government services. The Firm has offices in Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Plainfield, Greenwood, and Lawrence.

