Kount Names Kody Kraus Chief Financial Officer

Kount Inc., a leading innovator of solutions for fraud and risk management, today announced its Vice President of Finance Kody Kraus has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Working with the company in various positions for over a decade, Kraus spent his first eight years supporting Kount’s accounting and financial reporting as an outside consultant before officially joining the finance department in 2012. In his new role as CFO, he will oversee Kount’s accounting and reporting processes and lead the company’s continued growth efforts.

“Kody has been a well-respected member of the Kount team since its inception, and with his extensive financial acumen, played an instrumental role in shepherding the company through significant milestones over the last several years,” said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount. “We’re thrilled to have him join the executive team and look forward to the leadership he will bring as we set new goals and further excel in providing best-in-class fraud prevention technology.”

Prior to Kount, Kraus served as Senior Manager in the Audit & Assurance group at KPMG where he was responsible for overseeing audits of multi-national publicly traded and privately held corporations. He has experience assisting companies with Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements and compliance with Sarbanes Oxley control implementation. A graduate of the University of Idaho, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and maintains his Certified Public Accounting (CPA) license.

“From the early days as a scrappy start-up to the $80 million investment from CVC Growth Partners, it’s been a tremendous opportunity to work and grow alongside Kount,” said Kraus. “I am excited to continue my journey here in this new capacity, building on the incredible growth and success achieved by the company as it remains committed to building innovative, industry-leading solutions.”

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. For more information about Kount, please visit http://www.kount.com.