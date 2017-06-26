Alliance Coal Awards College Scholarships

The scholarship awards recognize the dedication and achievement of our employees’ sons and daughters and help to support those who are positioned to become future leaders in our communities.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) this week announced new scholarships awarded to 15 outstanding students and recognition awards to five teachers selected by the scholars.

The Alliance Coal Scholars Program rewards employees’ sons and daughters pursuing postsecondary education in college and vocational school programs. In recognition of their academic achievement and leadership in school and community activities, the top five graduating seniors are awarded renewable $2,000 scholarships. Ten scholarships of $1,000 are awarded to the next highest-ranking candidates.

Founded in 1996, the program has awarded $338,500 in scholarships to 190 students. An additional $34,500 has been awarded to exemplary teachers.

“Alliance Coal congratulates the top-ranked students in the class of 2017,” said Paul Mackey, Vice President, Employee Health and Benefits. “The scholarship awards recognize the dedication and achievement of our employees’ sons and daughters and help to support those who are positioned to become future leaders in our communities. We’re proud to contribute to the continuing education and growth of these 15 outstanding scholars.”

The top five students, awarded $2,000 renewable scholarships are:

Paige Blackburn, graduate of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, Kentucky, daughter of Johnathan Blackburn, employed by Warrior Coal, LLC in Madisonville, Kentucky. Paige will major in English at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Wyatt Hatcher, graduate of Grayville High School in Grayville, Illinois, son of Robert Hatcher, employed by Gibson County Coal, LLC in Princeton, Indiana. Wyatt will major in Biology at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana.

Hannah Jones, graduate of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, Kentucky, daughter of Darrell Jones, employed by Webster County Coal, LLC in Clay, Kentucky. Hannah will study Veterinary Science at Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Emily Short, graduate of Muhlenberg County High School in Greenville, Kentucky, daughter of Jonathan Short, employed by Warrior Coal, LLC in Madisonville, Kentucky. Emily will major in Pre-Optometry at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.

Sarah Thacker, graduate of Estill County High School in Irvine, Kentucky, daughter of Ernest Thacker, employed by Alliance Coal, LLC in Lexington, Kentucky. Sarah will study Nursing at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

The scholars receiving $1,000 awards are:

Autumn Brown, graduate of Webster County High School in Dixon, Kentucky, daughter of Clinton Brown, employed by CR Services, LLC in Madisonville, Kentucky. Autumn will study Fine Arts at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

Dezney Collins, graduate of Henderson County High School in Henderson, Kentucky, daughter of Johnathan Collins, employed by Mount Vernon Transfer Terminal, LLC in Mount Vernon, Indiana. Dezney will study Nursing at Henderson Community College in Henderson, Kentucky.

Clara Emery, homeschool graduate in Norris City, Illinois, daughter of Michael Emery, employed by River View Coal, LLC in Waverly, Kentucky. Clara will major in Music Therapy at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.

Zacheus Gaither, graduate of Caldwell County High School in Princeton, Kentucky, son of Steven Gaither, employed by Webster County Coal, LLC near Providence, Kentucky. Zacheus will study Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Ashlyn Hawkins, graduate of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, Kentucky, daughter of Slade Kuykendall, employed by River View Coal, LLC in Waverly, Kentucky. Ashlyn will study Physical Therapy at Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Abby James, graduate of Union County High School in Morganfield, Kentucky, daughter of Billy James, employed by River View Coal, LLC in Waverly, Kentucky. Abby is enrolled in the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Bethany Jones, graduate of Keyser High School in Keyser, West Virginia, daughter of Mark Jones, employed by Mettiki Coal, LLC in Oakland, Maryland. Bethany will study Physical Therapy at Potomac State College of West Virginia University in Keyser, West Virginia.

Grace Martin, graduate of Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, daughter of Mary Martin, employed by Alliance Coal, LLC in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Grace will major in Nutritional Science at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Emily McClusky, graduate of Hardin County K-12 School in Elizabethtown, Illinois, daughter of James Hays, employed by River View Coal, LLC in Waverly, Kentucky. Emily will major in English/Pre-Law at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana.

Laura Tham, homeschool graduate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughter of Wei Min Tham, employed by Alliance Coal, LLC in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laura will study BioMedical Chemistry/Pre-Med at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Alliance Coal Scholars Program also supports excellence in teaching through its Alliance Coal Teacher Achievement Awards. Each of the top five scholarship recipients selects an elementary, junior-high, or senior-high teacher for the $500 award.

“We celebrate all the teachers who have made significant contributions to the academic and personal development of our scholars,” said Mackey. We congratulate the five teachers selected by our scholarship recipients: Robert Black of Grayville High School in Grayville, Illinois; Patricia Hancock of Muhlenberg County High School in Greenville, Kentucky; Shannon King and Tina Peyton of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School in Madisonville, Kentucky; and Paula Short of Estill County High School in Irvine, Kentucky.

Scholarship America, the nation's largest private sector scholarship and educational support organization, administers all aspects of the Alliance Coal Scholars Program, including the selection process.

