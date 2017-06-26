NFI Named Inbound Logistics’ 2017 Green Supply Chain Partner

Utilizing environmentally friendly technology and delivering sustainable solutions is a focus for NFI and we will continue to explore more ways to stay at the forefront of green supply chains.

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has been selected as an Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75). The annual G75 list highlights industry leading providers that excel in commitment to sustainability.

Published in the June edition of the magazine, the providers are determined based on measurable results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement, and industry recognition. The G75 companies gives shippers a list of supply chain providers to consider if their businesses values green operations.

“NFI delivers the opportunity for our customers to grow their business while remaining green,” said CEO, Sid Brown. “Utilizing environmentally friendly technology and delivering sustainable solutions is a focus for NFI and we will continue to explore more ways to stay at the forefront of green supply chains.”

As a leader in supply chain sustainability, NFI leverages green operations throughout its end-to-end solutions including dedicated fleets, warehousing, and commercial real estate. NFI has implemented numerous natural gas operations across its North American dedicated fleet that consists of more than 2,300 tractors and 8,300 trailers. Additionally, NFI outfits its fleet with sustainable truck technology to improve aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

NFI’s more than 33.5 million square feet of warehousing space also utilizes sustainable distribution practices such as repurposing recycled material for packaging and operating with solar panels. The commercial real estate team also constructs projects built to LEED standards. Servicing customers in industries such as retail, food and beverage, and consumer packaged goods, NFI’s suite of supply chain services also includes brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and intermodal.

