Praxis EMR, a leading developer of electronic health records (EMR/EHR) software has received the highest overall ranking by physicians at The American College of Physicians' EHR Top Ten Rating Program at AmericanEHR Partners.

Praxis EMR swept the 1-3 physician categories of the best rated EHR systems and was the highest ranked EHR, earning number one standings in nine out of twelve categories including Overall Usability, User Satisfaction and Prescribing. Praxis EMR also won first place in Workflow Management, Order Management, Population Management, Support Experience, Training, and Interfaces. This is the fourth consecutive year that Praxis EMR has been named the #1 EHR in User Satisfaction as well as the #1 overall EHR in Overall Usability.

The difference between Praxis and template-based EHR systems is its ability to adapt to a physician's thinking process. Instead of pre-loaded templates, Praxis uses a Concept Processor, an artificial intelligence (AI) that learns from each user to chart progressively faster and more effectively. While a Physician sees patients, Praxis harnesses a neural-network called a Concept Processor that learns from previous encounters to chart progressively faster and more effectively.

"The problem today is not the EHRs, but rather the templates inside of them," said Doctor Richard Low, CEO of Praxis EMR. "Praxis is the only template-free EHR and this is why physicians prefer it to other systems. Templates hurt patient encounters because they restrict clinical thinking. Even worse, they turn doctors into data-entry clerks, forcing them to use rigid pick-lists in order to chart. Our colleagues are beginning to understand that an EHR is not a ‘computer thing” or a type written "dead" record, but a powerful medical tool that can help them practice faster, easier, and better medicine. Only a Concept Processor can do this,” adds Doctor Low.

Praxis EMR has a long history of number one rankings. The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Family Practice Management (FPM) also ranked Praxis EMR the #1 EHR by physicians in its last three user satisfaction surveys, including “Physicians Who have Switched EHRs.”

"Some physicians come to Praxis after using two or three previous EMRs," says Thomas Parri Hughes, Director of Client Services at Praxis. "That's when they start doing their homework, and they find us.”

"As medical students, physicians studied medicine, not data-entry," said John Davis, M.D., owner of Grayson Valley Family Medicine, P.C., and Praxis EMR client. "Template EHRs force us to check boxes and fill in the blanks, and that's demeaning." added Dr. Davis. "With Praxis I've found an EMR that helps me provide better care to my patients meeting my own high standard of care."

As the US Healthcare system moves towards universal interoperability of electronic health records, Praxis believes that allowing physicians individuality and freedom with their EHR is essential to improving medical quality, lowering costs, and improving physicians’ income.

About AmericanEHR Partners

Developed by the American College of Physicians (ACP) and Cienties Technologies, AmericanEHR Partners provides physicians, state and federal agencies, vendors, and funding organizations across the United States with the necessary tools to identify, implement, and effectively use Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and other healthcare technologies.

About the AAFP

The American Academy of Family Physicians among the largest national medical organizations, representing more than 129,000 family physicians, family medicine residents and medical students nationwide. Founded in 1947, its mission has been to preserve and promote the science and art of family medicine and to ensure high-quality, cost-effective health care for patients of all ages.

About Praxis Electronic Medical Records

For more than 25 years, award-winning Praxis EMR has been a leading innovator of Electronic Medical Records software, serving thousands of physicians nationwide. Whereas other EHRs are based on rigid and cumbersome templates, Praxis EMR utilizes an artificial intelligence engine that self learns getting smarter and faster as the user charts in free text. Praxis EMR's focus on clinical usability consistently earns it #1 ratings in physician based user satisfaction surveys.

