This award differentiates MCAP as one of the best contact centre operations to work for in Canada

The Contact Center Employer of Choice organization announces that MCAP’s Mortgage Servicing Centre has achieved the prestigious Gold Level Contact Center Employer of Choice® (CCEOC) designation for the second year in a row!

The CCEOC award program enables call centres to distinguish themselves above the competition. Certified centres benefit from enhanced public perception, exceptional work environments, higher employee performance and engagement, and cultural alignment amongst employees.

“Achieving the Gold level designation two years in a row is an outstanding accomplishment. Over the past 12 months, MCAP has really focused on developing an employer of choice culture and the results are evident throughout the Customer Contact Centre and the organization as a whole. Maintaining this designation is a true testimonial to the hard work and dedication exhibited by all front line, support and supervisory staff,” said Jeff Doran, President of CCEOC. “This award differentiates MCAP as one of the best contact centre operations to work for in Canada.”

Penny St. Antoine, Vice President Single Family Operations said, “This year’s Gold Award is a validation and a reflection of the work our teams put into ensuring employee engagement is not just a phrase, but a practice that is now woven into the fabric of our culture – Owned by all, not just from the top down.”

MCAP’s Mortgage Servicing Centre participated in the CCEOC program as a way to target areas of opportunity for improving employee performance, engagement, and customer satisfaction. The areas of focus include:



Attracting the best candidates

Positive employer branding in the community

Offering new opportunities for employee development

Motivating and engaging employees

Providing open and honest communications between staff and management

The CCEOC award is the industry standard for recognizing progressive, people-oriented contact centres. Through the two-phased assessment, MCAP’s Mortgage Servicing Centre was able to quickly determine their level of qualification and focus on areas of improvement. Along with this honour, MCAP’s Mortgage Servicing Centre receives a framed certificate and is entitled to use the CCEOC insignia for promotional and recognition purposes. Achieving and promoting the Gold level designation will help gain company-wide, and industry recognition as a great place to work.

MCAP Service Corporation

MCAP is one of Canada's largest independent mortgage finance companies, with over $62 billion in mortgages under administration. The company operates in two key lines of business: residential mortgages and commercial mortgages & construction loans.

MCAP originates, underwrites, securitizes, sells and services mortgages with over 700 employees in 9 offices across Canada. With a stable of more than 25 institutional investors and over 225,000 mortgage loans across Canada, MCAP has the flexibility and expertise to create innovative financial products to match the needs of borrowers and investors. MCAP truly means "One Stop Shopping" for all aspects of real estate lending

CCEOC Inc.

CCEOC Inc. assesses, develops and recognizes world class, employer of choice work cultures. CCEOC oversees the administration and delivery of Employer of Choice® award programs for a variety of market sectors and regions.

Since 2004, CCEOC has been delivering the Contact Center Employer of Choice® Certification and Development program to the customer service/call center industry.

Leadership and employee engagement training, seminars and workshops are also provided through the CCEOC Consulting group.

For more information on the Contact Centre Employer of Choice Award Program, market sector award programs or to find out more about CCEOC training and coaching services, please email info(at)ccemployerofchoice(dot)com or call 416 886 7007.

