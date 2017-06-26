Two successful spin-off companies from the Ghent University Centre for X-ray Tomography (UGCT), XRE bvba and Inside Matters NV, announce they merge today to form XRE NV, establishing a new alternative for 3D X-ray imaging in the laboratory.

With a collaborative spirit, XRE partners with key researchers in both academic and industrial environments to enable real world problem solving via 3D X-ray imaging hardware and software platforms. XRE develops leading-edge 3D X-ray computed tomography (CT) systems designed to meet specific application demands, combined with a suite of software solutions that facilitate image acquisition, 3D reconstruction, 3D visualization, quantification as well as collaboration. XRE has also emerged as a partner for research in dynamic imaging, studying materials evolution under various sample environments. Such non-destructive imaging technologies have proven essential for research markets including materials research, natural resources, industrial parts, failure analysis and others.

Denis van Loo, Managing Director X-Ray Engineering bvba conveys that, “Our history of building state of the art CT scanners that are customized and optimized to our customer’s applications has moved the CT community forward and led to the creation of our three primary imaging platforms: UniTOM, CoreTOM and DynaTOM.” He adds, “We are energized by this merger, so that customers can benefit from our collaborative spirit and expertise that balances hardware and acquisition with advanced software and analysis capabilities that Inside Matters brings to the table. Establishing that blend to meet customer imaging and workflow demands is an important next step towards becoming a new alternative in 3D X-ray imaging and bringing novel dynamic solutions to market.”

Dr. Jelle Vlassenbroeck, Managing Director of Inside Matters NV states, “Today’s researchers are interested in a collaborative spirit of partnership that allows them to tackle complex challenges that demand 3D imaging expertise. It’s no longer good enough to provide just software or hardware and leave the rest up to the client. In joining forces, XRE now fuses Inside Matter’s newly developed software application platform and expertise in CT scanning services with the dynamic leading-edge 3D and 4D X-ray CT imaging hardware platforms from X-Ray Engineering bvba to provide the most attractive solutions for our customer’s success.” Jelle will become the CEO of XRE.

Professor Veerle Cnudde, of Ghent University adds “It is especially rewarding to witness technology inspired by UGCT make its way to the next level of commercial maturity, and to address problems in a wide variety of fields, ranging from Geology to Materials Science and beyond.” Adding to this, Professor Luc Van Hoorebeke states “We greatly value the continued collaborative spirit that XRE retains as part of its DNA.“

For more information please contact Jelle Vlassenbroeck at info(at)xre(dot)be or +32 9 277 77 51

Website: http://xre.be

About X-ray Engineering bvba

X-ray Engineering bvba, founded in Ghent - Belgium - in 2011 as a spin-off from the “Centre for X-ray Tomography” of Ghent University (UGCT), has developed X-ray CT imaging systems for various markets, including advanced hardware and software solutions. Three X-ray CT platforms have been developed, including UniTOM, CoreTOM and DynaTOM to address challenges in a variety of research fields.

About Inside Matters NV

Inside Matters NV, with offices in Ghent - Belgium - has previously been active as a supplier of 3D imaging and quantification services for the X-ray computed tomography (CT) community since 2008 and has also developed their own software solutions, including the well-known Octopus Imaging package, used by a base of over 200 users.