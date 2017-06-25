The party will include a car show, food, entertainment and over $8,000 worth of prizes given away to participants the day of the event.

LM Tire and Wheel is celebrating thirty successful years of serving Abbottstown and the surrounding area with a free community celebration and car show to thank local residents for three decades of loyal support. The grand event will be held on Saturday, July 15th from 9am to 2pm at their 185 West King Street location in Abbottstown.

LM Tire and Wheel is a locally owned and operated business providing the community with a wide selection of custom wheels, premium tires and suspension lift kits as well as solid advice and auto repair based on their three decades in business.

Friends, customers and area residents are invited to bring the whole family and come join the 30th anniversary celebration. The party will include a car show, food, entertainment and over $8,000 worth of prizes given away to participants the day of the event. Prizes include a full set of new tires, a lift kit, a complete wheel and tire set, store gift cards and more. Lucky prize winners should register before the show by going to http://www.LMTire-Wheel.com/30th-Anniversary and must be present to claim their prize.

Two local radio stations, Rocky 98.5 and Froggy 107.7, will be on-site to provide music and a live on-site broadcast featuring local DJs.

The car show portion of the event will feature fifty local classics and muscle cars and will be headlined by the world's fastest street legal Mustang and General Tire's heavily upgraded Jeep. Car owners who want to show off their ride need to preregister to participate. Show registration is free, but only the first fifty will get a spot so participants should contact jake(at)lmtire-wheel(dot)com as soon as possible to make sure they get a spot.

Folks who plan to attend should RSVP on the company's Facebook page to receive details and updates.