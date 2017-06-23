MOAA Urges Swift Consideration for Deputy Secretary of VA

We owe it to our veterans to staff and fund the very department that looks after their wellbeing.

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) announced its support for the swift consideration of the president's nominee for deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs, retired Marine Col. Thomas G. Bowman.

Bowman currently serves as the staff director for the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Bowman brings an intimacy with the issues and challenges veterans face with the VA. Following a 30-year career of service in the Marine Corps, he served in several leadership roles in the VA, including acting assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, deputy chief of staff, and chief of staff.

MOAA strongly recommends the Senate promptly take up Bowman’s nomination and, if he is confirmed, the association looks forward to working with him on the complex issues of importance to our membership and to all of the nation's veterans and their family members and survivors.

“Appointment delays across the departments have impeded organizational progress and results. We owe it to our veterans to staff and fund the very department that looks after their wellbeing,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, president and CEO of MOAA.

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest officers association with more than 355,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors.

