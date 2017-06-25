Savannah Quarters Presents Donation to CSAH "For us, it’s all about being able to support those who’ve served us: our veterans.” said Gerrit Albert, Division President – Coastal South for LStar Ventures.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 11:30am Savannah Quarters® presented Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) with a check for $7,040 to fund The Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans.

The funds were derived at Summer Fest, a large-scale community event Savannah Quarters® hosted on Saturday, June 10th. Attendees enjoyed family fun and games, food trucks and live entertainment. The $10 donation per car collected raised over $2,000 and Savannah Quarters® and LStar Ventures, the developer, donated an additional $5,000.

“This great festival highlighted the fantastic features that make Savannah Quarters® so unique. In addition to being the only new construction, master planned community in Savannah we have dynamic fun-loving residents, world-class amenities and we are deeply rooted in the community. For us, it’s all about being able to support those who’ve served us: our veterans.” said Gerrit Albert, Division President – Coastal South for LStar Ventures.

The monies raised by Savannah Quarters® will cover the cost to build one tiny home for a homeless veteran. CSAH has plans to build 72 tiny homes at a site near Wheaton Street. This community of tiny homes will serve those who at one time served us.

