Insurance Business America Top Technology Provider 2017 To be the only company named a top technology provider in all of these categories once was an honor. To be the only company named a top technology provider for the second year in a row in the same categories is humbling.

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), a provider of websites, marketing, comparative rating and management software and services, announced today that readers of Insurance Business America have named ITC a top technology provider for the second year in a row.

In a survey of its readership last month, Insurance Business America asked agents about their use of technology solutions in the following categories: agency management systems, customer relationship systems, comparative rate/quote tools, marketing, website providers, and e-signature. Agents were asked to score their technology on whether it helped their agencies. The magazine designated any product or service that received a score of 80 percent or higher in a category a top technology provider.

Based on the results, Insurance Business America recognized ITC as a top technology provider in the same five categories as 2016:



Agency Management Systems: InsurancePro

Comparative Rate-Quote Tools: TurboRater

CRM Systems: AgencyBuzz

Website Providers: Insurance Website Builder

Digital Marketing: Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services

“To be the only company named a top technology provider in all of these categories once was an honor. To be the only company named a top technology provider for the second year in a row in the same categories is humbling,” said Laird Rixford, president of ITC. “I want to thank our agents for being part of the ITC family. We’re all in this industry together, and we’re grateful for your support.”

In the last 12 months, the number of quotes rated in TurboRater grew by 49 percent, as independent agents and brokers thrive through the use of the system. The number of TurboRater users grew by 25 percent in the same time period.

ITC has created and hosted almost 8,000 websites on the Insurance Website Builder platform. In the last year, marketing emails sent from AgencyBuzz have had a click-through-to-open rate that is three times higher than the industry average. ITC has helped its SEO clients more than double on average their organic website traffic in the last year.

“We work hard to make our products the best they can be and provide great service to the independent agent and broker channel,” said Rixford. “I’m incredibly proud of the ITC tribe and all that they do for our clients.”

About ITC

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), founded in 1983, provides websites, agency marketing, rating, and management software and services to the insurance industry, including independent agents and insurance carriers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, ITC helps its clients across the United States grow their businesses and become more efficient through the philosophy of providing quality software and services. Currently, ITC serves more than 200 insurance companies and more than 6,000 agencies. For more information, visit us online at GetITC.com.