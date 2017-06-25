As Salt Lake Community College prepares to be this year’s title sponsor for the 2017 Twilight Concert Series, officials are offering discounted tickets to SLCC students, faculty and staff. It’s estimated SLCC’s offer, running June 25-29, will go out to almost 63,000 people via an internal newsletter that contains instructions on how to redeem the offer of $5 ticket prices for general admission and $25 for VIP tickets.

“Each year Twilight concerts bring together tens of thousands of people from the broader community along the Wasatch Front,” said Joy Tlou, SLCC’s director of public relations. “Salt Lake Community College draws from many communities in the Salt Lake Valley and beyond. It just makes sense to recognize with this offer that we appreciate everyone who has helped make SLCC one of the most active, productive and impactful community colleges in the nation.”

SLCC this summer is joining the Salt Lake City Arts Council as a title sponsor for Twilight’s 30th year of programming, hosting a lineup that includes Little Dragon; Kurt Vile & the Violators; Kamasi Washington; Solange; Cat Power; Andrew Bird and The Roots.

The Arts Council fully supports SLCC’s vision to be a model for inclusive and transformative education and strengthening the communities served through the success of its students. With collaboration, community and inclusivity among the school’s core values, the Arts Council is pleased to bridge the gap between arts and education and have SLCC on board for this year’s 30-year milestone anniversary.

One of the highlights of summer in downtown Salt Lake City, the series is held July 20 through August 31 on Thursday evenings in Pioneer Park, 350 West 300 South. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://www.24tix.com and all Graywhale Entertainment locations throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Follow on Facebook at Twilight Concert Series, Twitter @SLCtwilight #slctwilight, and Instagram @slctwilight #slctwilight. You can also follow Salt Lake Community College on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SaltLakeCC.

