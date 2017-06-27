Riptide Software Releases xAPI Inspector Plugin for Google Chrome

A new plugin extension was added to the Google Chrome Store: The xAPI Inspector. The free plugin allows developers and xAPI practitioners a way to validate xAPI statements from their own programs, or external programs that claim to use xAPI.

The plugin can be found in the Google Chrome Store by following the link below or searching for “xAPI Inspector”

The xAPI Inspector hones a simple interface that allows one to view and copy xAPI activity streams and statements through a simple pop up in a web browser as they are sent to a Learning Record Store (LRS). The plugin displays the full statement as well as a simplified header which highlights the actor, verb, and object for an easy-to-read version of the statement.

Google Chrome Store - xAPI Inspector

MediaContact:
Technology Resources and Riptide’s CEO are available for interview.
Please contact Christy Puller, 407-542-7675.

About RiptideSoftware.com
The Riptide Learning Division brings the Riptide Elements® product line of learning solutions to the modern enterprise: Storepoints xAPI-Conformant LRS, Waypoints In-line Training Software, and Learnpoints Adaptive Learning Courseware. Elements is a scalable, and configurable platform of learning solutions that works seamlessly with existing enterprise software systems in a non-disruptive way. All products are also backwards compatible to Legacy systems. Riptide Learning team members are active participants in the community developing xAPI—the standard in modern learner experience tracking.

Christy Puller
Riptide Software
+1 321-296-7724
@RiptideSoftware
Riptide Software
since: 08/2009
Riptide Software, Inc

