Petro Guardian is pleased to announce the official launch of Omnispection®, inspection and preventative maintenance software. Omnispection® is Petro Guardian’s advanced software for the accurate and efficient inspection and monitoring of tank batteries, oil and gas assets, and oilfield structure for lightning and static protection. As the largest lightning protection company in the Permian Basin, Petro Guardian offers cutting edge inspection solutions.

An on-site inspection methodology, using software to record inspection results, Omnispection® features a built-in tracking system that allows the software to target changes in the lightning protection and static mitigation system. When it is time to update an operator’s lightning and static protection systems, a notification is issued for site repairs or additions to ensure an immediate response. With Petro Guardian inspection and maintenance software, the production site remains fully protected.

“We have been developing this software system for more than two years to address our customers’ need to maintain the integrity and functionality of their lightning protection systems,” says Rob Morris, Petro Guardian CEO. He continues, “The response from our customers has been outstanding; they immediately realize the benefits of long-term safety and integrity for their lightning protection systems.”



Petro Guardian recommends, at a minimum, one inspection per year for each facility equipped with lightning protection systems.

Ensure nothing has been removed, damaged, or corroded since the time of installation.

Each inspection includes an on-site visit using Petro Guardian’s Omnispection® software to check each component of the lightning protection system based on the site compliance plan.

Ground rod resistance readings are recorded, photographed and monitored over time to ensure the integrity of the system.

Each inspection comes with either a pdf report of all compliant and non-compliant issues documented or full access to your system dashboard, which can be used to generate reports and work orders after an inspection has been conducted.

Petro Guardian engineers systems to protect oil and gas assets from damage caused by lightning strikes and static discharge. In addition, Petro Guardian works with operators to develop a standardized plan for preventing ignition from lightning strikes and static discharge. Each plan incorporates and complies with standards for lightning protection and static mitigation, including NFPA, IEEE, API, and IEC.