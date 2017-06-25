TeVido BioDevices (TeVido), a pioneer in cellular therapy to treat loss of pigmentation, today announced the appointment to the advisory board of Dr. John Harris, Director of the Vitiligo Clinic and Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Dr. Harris will leverage his extensive experience in the research, diagnosis and treatment of vitiligo to help address significant unmet needs in reconstructive and cosmetic procedures utilizing autologous cell therapy (using a patient’s own tissue) for patients with vitiligo as well as nipple areola reconstruction for breast cancer survivors.

“TeVido’s mission has always been about helping patients to feel “whole” again,” said Laura Bosworth, TeVido CEO. “As we developed our cell therapy techniques to re-pigment the nipple areola lost due to breast cancer, we realized the procedure could benefit patients with vitiligo. Bringing Dr. Harris on our advisory board will accelerate our development plan to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those suffering from vitiligo, while we expand treatment options to include areola re-pigmentation and scarring.”

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by the appearance of white patches on any part of the body, such as the face, hands and arms. There is no cure, and it can be psychologically devastating.

“I am excited to contribute to the meaningful work TeVido is doing in the area of vitiligo treatment,” said Dr. Harris. “Vitiligo can cause severe emotional distress and social stigma. The ground-breaking techniques TeVido will bring to market will have a profound impact on the quality of patients’ lives.”

Dr. John Harris, Advisor, is a key opinion leader in vitiligo and has multiple research publications and textbook chapters on vitiligo. He serves on the Dermatology Foundation, Skin of Color Society, Global Vitiligo Foundation, Vitiligo Research Foundation, and the American Academy of Dermatology. He is an advisor and collaborator with AbbVie, Combe Inc, Genzyme/Sanofi, Stiefel/GSK, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celgene, and Pfizer. He is an ad hoc reviewer on grant applications and for multiple research journals. He lectures on vitiligo and other topics to local, regional, national, and international audiences.

Dr. Harris will be speaking on a panel with other vitiligo experts at World Vitiligo Day. The annual international event that brings global awareness to this life-altering skin condition, will be held in Detroit, Michigan on June 25th.

About TeVido BioDevices

TeVido BioDevices combines cutting-edge manufacturing techniques with advances in cellular therapy to create custom grafts that restore lost pigment. The Company’s pioneering techniques in biofabrication and bioprinting support deposition of cells and biomaterials in precise locations, layer by layer, which results in a highly customizable product, improving outcomes and changing lives. Learn more at http://www.tevidobiodevices.com.