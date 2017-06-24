The Thousand as Advertised in the Wall Street Journal We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this honor for the third consecutive year from Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal

The Whissel Realty Team has been named one of America’s top real estate teams by REAL Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. They’re now a member of the “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. The Whissel Realty Team is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 1.25 million Realtors® nationwide.

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, 2017, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)

Team Professionals—Sales volume

Team Professionals—Transaction sides

According to The Thousand, The Whissel Realty Team had 386 transactions totaling $192,568,318, ranking them first in San Diego County for transaction sides and sales volume, and fifth in the State of California for transaction sides.

“The best individual agents and teams—including The Whissel Realty Team’s award-winning efforts—were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today’s complex housing market,” said Steve Murray, founder of REAL Trends, a Denver-based consulting, publishing and communications company and The Trusted Source that complies the yearly, third-party verified list. "Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today's increasingly competitive environment. This elite group of sales associates are proven professionals who bring together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients expectations. Their success put them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.25 million REALTORS® nationwide," said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president of real estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this honor for the third consecutive year from Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal” said Kyle Whissel, who serves clients across San Diego County and into Southern Orange and Riverside County. “It’s incredibly gratifying to help customers find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible.”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at: http://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000.

About Whissel Realty – Whissel Realty is a family-owned and operated real estate company based out of San Diego, CA. The company was formed in the 1970’s by Robert Whissel and is now owned and operated by his son, Kyle Whissel. They have three offices across San Diego County including Santee, North Park and Carlsbad. For more info on Whissel Realty, visit http://www.WhisselRealty.com.

About The Thousand - This awards program was developed jointly by WSJ. Custom Studios (and is not affiliated with the Editorial Department) and REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America’s elite real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.