San Jose Attorney Josh Jachimowicz Joshua R. Jachimowicz has been named a partner of Jachimowicz Law Group. A San Jose, California, firm.

Jachimowicz Law Group is proud to announce that attorney Joshua R. Jachimowicz has been named a partner of the San Jose, California, firm. Jachimowicz is the son of firm owner and veteran attorney Albie B. Jachimowicz.

Joshua Jachimowicz practices criminal defense and personal injury law in the Bay Area. He started working as a law clerk at Jachimowicz Law Group in 2009, while attending law school. He received his juris doctor in 2011 from the Santa Clara University. During the same year, he was admitted into the bars for the state of California and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He previous earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 2006.

While attending law school, Jachimowicz met his future wife,Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz, who is also an attorney with Jachimowicz Law Group. She practices criminal defense and civil litigation.

Joshua and Caitlin live with their daughter, Penelope, in Morgan Hill, California, where Jachimowicz Law Group recently opened a second office. Robinett Jachimowicz also serves on the Morgan Hill City Council.

Albie Jachimowicz is a former San Mateo County police officer who received his juris doctor from Santa Clara University in 1982. He has represented clients in state and federal court, including for murder cases.Elite Lawyers named him an Elite Personal Injury and Criminal Attorney in California in 2016.

About Jachimowicz Law Group:

Jachimowicz Law Group represents Northern California clients in matters of criminal defense and personal injury. The firm also has experience in cases of employment law, workplace accidents and business litigation. They have convenient office locations in San Jose and Morgan Hill. To schedule a free consultation with one of the attorneys, call 408-246-5500 or visit http://www.jachlawgroup.com.