Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. has been hiring and training San Diego plumbers since 1980. As one of the largest family owned and operated home services company, they have remained as a leader in the industry by adhering to a mission of creating an excellent workplace, providing honest and quality services at affordable rates, and giving back to the community. They have been named the Best San Diego plumbers, made the UT Top Workplaces 3 years in a row, and are involved in multiple community efforts including a regular volunteer event each month at the Jacobs & Cushman Food Bank Distribution Center.

The San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractor’s Association instituted the Federally recognized four-year academy to train journeyman plumbers in 2008. Since its inception, Bill Howe Plumbing has been sending their plumbers through the program. Bill Howe pays for 100 percent of tuition, books, and lab fees as well as providing on the job training. “The Journeyman Plumbing program has been an excellent fit for our training program,” said Bill Howe, President of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. “It is our goal to have all San Diego plumbers licensed for the job, within our own company, and throughout the county; Licensed and trained plumbers ensure the safety of our community.”

The San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractor’s Academy graduation was held at the San Marcos Lake House on Saturday June 24, 2017. Nineteen students were in attendance, four of them Bill Howe plumbers: Chris Orwen, Miguel Gomez, Eric Montalvo, and Gustavo Valle. In addition to the Graduation ceremony, the night was also dedicated to the installation of officers including Amber Baynard of Bill Howe as the 2017-2018 President.

“Our Journeyman students work extremely hard for the four years they are in the program,” said Amber Byanard, Human Resource Manager. “Not only do they work in the field and alongside our senior technicians each day, but then they attend four hours of classroom instruction each week. We are very proud to support their achievements and celebrate them.”

