Hobsons Names Kate Cassino CEO

Hobsons, the education technology company that focuses on college and career readiness, best-fit matching, college admissions, and student success, has named Kate Cassino as Chief Executive Officer.

Cassino, who joined the company last December as Chief Operating Officer with oversight of the company’s Naviance®, Intersect™, and Starfish® product lines, is now responsible for the success of the entire company.

She succeeds Craig Heldman, who earlier this year announced his intention to leave the business after more than two decades of service, the last eight as CEO.

“Kate’s passion for education and leadership experience across product development, technology, and sales made her the obvious choice to succeed Craig Heldman as Hobsons CEO,” said Paul Zwillenberg, CEO of Hobsons’ parent company, DMGT. “Since joining the Group, Kate has greatly impressed me and the leadership team and I’m looking forward to working closely with her as she focuses her expertise, skill, and vision on moving Hobsons forward as a leader in education technology.”

Cassino has held leadership roles at Prentice Hall and McGraw-Hill, and before joining Hobsons served as CEO of Dodge Data & Analytics, where she led its growth and digital transformation focusing on sales execution, product delivery, and operational improvements. Earlier in her career, she worked with numerous information and media businesses on their digital strategies, including Platts, JD Power & Associates, Business Week, Aviation Week, and several ABC-affiliate broadcasting stations.

Cassino earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a minor in Education, from Columbia University, Barnard College, and completed an Executive Education Program at Columbia Business School.

About Hobsons

Hobsons helps students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising for millions of students around the globe. Hobsons works with more than 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities and serves more than 13 million students.