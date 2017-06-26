Class I, Division 2 Hazardous Area LED Light Fixture with a Motion & Day/Night Sensor Not only are these hazardous area LED lights designed for extreme environments but, they also help to save on energy costs with their built in motion and day/night sensor.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new hazardous area LED light (HALP-48-2L-LED-DNMS) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This LED light fixture has been designed as a lighting solution for hazardous work locations and features a built-in motion and day/night sensor for improved efficiency.

This hazardous area LED light fixture has been designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. This Class I, Division 2 LED is constructed of non-corrosive materials and features eight plastic latches that secure the lamp cover to the housing. This helps to provide a firm lock against the poured in seal to prevent drips and water intrusion. This LED is UL 844 rated and Class I, Division 2 Groups A, B, C, D approved. This hazardous area LED also carries a UL 1598A outdoor marine rating and meets US Coast Guard specifications.

A built in motion and day/night sensor allows this LED to operate in on of several different modes. This fixture can be set to be motion activated, day/night activated or in a combination of motion sensing and day/night modes. This sensor is also highly adjustable and allows operators to modify the following settings: motion sensor sensitivity, motion sensor time-delay and the intensity output level of the fixture. The versatility of the motion and day/night sensor allows multiple units to be installed together, like in parking garages. For example, operators can set up a sequence of HALP-48-2L-LED-DNMS fixtures with alternating lights on separate circuits. The first circuit would have sensors set to a lower lux level than the fixtures on the second circuit. This hypothetical setup would allow half the lights to come on as daylight began to fade and the rest of the lights would only come on once complete darkness had fallen. The fixtures could then be adjusted for motion sensing which would allow selected fixtures to power on when pedestrian or vehicle movement was detected and then turn off after an operator chosen interval to conserve energy.

"If you're looking for big savings then look no further," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."Not only are these hazardous area LED lights designed for extreme environments but, they also help to save on energy costs with their built in motion and day/night sensor."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

