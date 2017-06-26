Projectmates Construction Management Software I am starting to drink the Projectmates Kool aid. I know where to find anything I need. No searching around for archived emails or making calls to see if something exists.

Systemates, Inc. is excited to announce Bealls Outlet Stores will be using Projectmates. Bealls and Burkes Outlet Stores currently number over 450 stores across 16 states. Bealls Outlet Stores plan to open more locations and expand on existing sites while harnessing the power of Projectmates for capital construction project management software.

To better expand and manage stores, Bealls Outlet Stores has chosen to implement Projectmates award winning construction program management software. As the leading provider of construction management solutions for owners, Projectmates features every tool an owner would need to manage a project from site selection to close out.

“Projectmates was the most owner focused system we reviewed. It has the most user-friendly interface as well as offering collaboration across all field personnel, automating approval processes, and consolidating information on projects to one source of truth." -Frank DePalma, Director of Construction

Bealls started using Projectmates in December 2016, and by late January Projectmates was being utilized for site surveys and photo documentation on several pilot projects. To ensure full implementation went smooth product support staff provided escalated support. By doing this, it guaranteed that any issues or questions would be handled promptly. With a “Go Live” of early March, rapid deployment of Projectmates was possible by coordinating closely with Bealls. The resulting timeline for full integration went from multiple months to a handful of weeks. Projectmates has also employed a monthly monitoring report of usage so that Bealls has the most up to date information available about service utilization.

“I am starting to drink the Projectmates Kool aid. I know where to find anything I need. No searching around for archived emails or making calls to see if something exists.” -John Witt, Project Manager

Projectmates is the most comprehensive retail construction management software available today. Being an enterprise mobile construction app, Projectmates improves team collaboration for Bealls Outlet Stores and communication in real time regardless of device type.

Projectmates is web-based construction management software and provides a centralized location for construction workflow automation, construction document management, punch list management, contract management, construction accounting integration, and much more. The powerful and informative construction project dashboards and ad-hoc reporting tools provide Bealls’ high-level project tracking with unparalleled transparency.

About Bealls Outlet Stores

Bealls Outlet Stores is an outlet store chain primarily located in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona under the name Bealls Outlet, as well as operating under the name Burkes Outlet in 13 other states. Bealls, Inc. serves as the parent corporation to Bealls Outlet, along with its sister chains Bealls Department Stores and Bunulu. Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, the company has been owned by its founding family since its establishment in 1915. Bealls Outlet is focused on providing customers with a deep discount, everyday low price policy with an emphasis on branded merchandise.

About Projectmates

Founded in 1995 by leading architects and software engineers, Systemates developed Projectmates to equip owners and owners’ representatives with a secure, sophisticated construction project management software solution. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks. With its cutting edge technology, Projectmates creates one seamless platform for managing the complete lifecycle of a building, from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining the facilities. Over 70,000 users from organizations such as Retailers, Real Estate developers, Educational and Government agencies rely on Projectmates to manage billions of dollars in capital construction programs. Systemates is privately held and headquartered in Richardson, Texas.