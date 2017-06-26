Cigarette Soup now streaming across digital platforms ‘Cigarette Soup’ tells the story of a young aspiring journalist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is embedded with a small band of American soldiers during the height of the war in Afghanistan.

DLP Media announced today that it will be donating proceeds from their new film “Cigarette Soup” to the Semper Fi Fund. The Semper Fi Fund has been providing financial assistance and support to wounded, critically ill and injured service members of all U.S. Armed Forces and their families since 2004. “Cigarette Soup” starring Tobias Truvillion, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Dina Shihabi and Joe Perrino is now available on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Verizon FiOS and others. Details are available at cigarettesoup.com.

"The Semper Fi Fund is a key component in our country’s ability to support and care for our returning veterans and their families from wars and peace keeping missions. Their drive to work non-stop to assist those that put their lives on the line for us is something we feel needs all our help,” said the film’s writer and director Damian Voerg. "We hope that we are able to bring audiences into the lives of our service members in combat while being able to give some support to an organization like the Semper Fi Fund that has given so much to veterans and their families."

“Cigarette Soup” tells the story of a young aspiring journalist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is embedded with a small band of American soldiers during the height of the war in Afghanistan. After a surprise attack, they become separated from their unit and find themselves trapped in an insurgent bunker, surrounded on all sides by the enemy. During their time together, the journalist is able to interview these brave soldiers and uncover who they are, where they come from and their unique personal path they have taken. He finds that in the face of terror, there is still kindness and hope, even in the worst face of humanity.

“Cigarette Soup” is distributed by Gravitas Ventures and now available on all the major VOD platforms like iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay and Vudu as well cable networks including Verizon FiOS and Dish Network. Be sure to check your local cable company. “Cigarette Soup” won Best Feature Film at the 2014 Long Island International Film Expo. “Cigarette Soup” is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. For more details on the Semper Fi Fund visit semperfifund.org.

About Damian Voerg:

“Cigarette Soup” is the feature film debut of writer & director Damian Voerg. He has written and directed numerous films including ‘Situation’ featuring Joseph Gannascoli who played Vito on ‘The Sopranos.’ Damian’s next feature ‘Cope’ - which he wrote and will be directing - is slated for a 2018 release. Voerg is a native of Saugerties, New York, the home of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Col. Roger Donlon, the first recipient of the Medal of Honor for the Vietnam War. Damian is also the author of several scripts including an epic true story set in 1911 Europe, entitled The Rome Prize.

About Semper Fi Fund:

The Semper Fi Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for post-9/11 wounded, critically ill and injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case managers from the Semper Fi Fund work one-on-one with service members and veterans in order to understand and support their individual needs immediately and throughout their lifetime. We keep our overhead low so our impact on the lives of service members and veterans is high. The Semper Fi Fund has been awarded the highest ratings from charity watchdog groups for six consecutive years: A+ from CharityWatch, one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive this rating, and 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. Learn more at semperfifund.org.

About Gravitas Ventures:

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent cinema. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with more than 500 content partners, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over 100 million homes. Their most recent releases include Jonathan Hock’s “Fastball,” Colin Hanks’ “All Things Must Pass,” “Being Evel” from Academy Award® winning director Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville, “Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of,” director Adam Nimoy’s documentary, “For The Love of Spock,” Richard Branson’s harrowing tale, “Don’t Look Down,” Katie Holmes’s feature directorial debut, “All We Had,” and the comic documentary “Dying Laughing.” For more information, please visit gravitasventures.com, follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

